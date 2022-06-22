NFC Notes: 49ers, Rondale Moore, Cardinals, Rams

9ers

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows notes 49ers RB Jeff Wilson was running with the first-team with Elijah Mitchell nursing an injury this spring. 2021 third-round RB Trey Sermon was next up.

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Rondale Moore believes his team can be even better than it was last season, despite the fact that they eventually stalled out in 2021.

“We want to show that we can finish and that we’re still the same Cardinals that we were at the beginning of last year and we’ve gotten even better,” Moore said on The Jim Rome Show. “My approach is the same – continue to get better…continue to put wins on tape and hopefully the pigskin comes my way.”

Rams

Free-agent WR Odell Beckham, Jr. will likely continue to wait before signing with a team, Jeremy Fowler recently said, via Rams Wire.

Fowler added that Beckham won’t be fully healthy until October or November, so he doesn’t envision him rushing the process to sign with a team.

“Beckham could take his time here because talking to teams, they don’t expect Beckham to be healthy until October or maybe even November, as far as ‘full-go’ back from that ACL,” Fowler said. “So Beckham can take his time, maybe even wait until the first couple of weeks of the season, see who’s hot, who needs a receiver. He will likely go to a contender.”