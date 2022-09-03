NFC Notes: 49ers, Trey Lance, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch said that HC Kyle Shanahan is “very committed” to QB Trey Lance as their starting quarterback.

“Kyle makes those decisions, who plays at quarterback and when,” Lynch said, via 49ers WebZone. “And I know Kyle, just like we’ve stated many times, we’re very committed to Trey Lance. We’ve got a lot of belief in Trey.”

Lynch added that having two capable backups in Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy makes them comfortable going forward.

“And it’s nice to know that we have a couple of guys, with Jimmy and then Brock Purdy, who earned his way onto this roster. We feel really good about a position where it’s good to be strong at.”

Cardinals

Regarding the Cardinals placing CB Antonio Hamilton on the non-football injury, Mike Garafolo reports that Hamilton “badly burned his foot” after spilling cooking oil on himself.

Rams



Rams OT Rob Havenstein spoke about the type of leader the team had in retired veteran OT Andrew Whitworth last season and how he is attempting to replace his voice in the locker room.

“He spoke when necessary, he spoke when needed. He had an uncanny ability for that,” Havenstein told TheRams.com. “He really led by example. He went out there and just did it first. You could never say, ‘Hey, I’m out-working Andrew right now,’ you know? That’s something I hope I’m bringing right now.”

“I feel like I at least somewhat know what I’m talking about now,” Havenstein added. “So if I see a young guy making the same mistakes I’ve made or I’ve seen before, it’s just easier to go ahead and address that. Maybe it’s showing them how it’s done, but it’s more talking through it and how I understand certain things and certain body positions for offensive linemen, specifically.”

Rams WR Van Jefferson had a second knee surgery earlier in the offseason, with HC Sean McVay saying he is making progress and that the team will take things one week at a time. McVay also noted that both running backs Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers are “good to go” for Week 1. (Sarah Barshop)