NFC Notes: Zach Charbonnet, Kyren Williams, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Per Adam Schefter, 49ers RB Isaac Guerendo may have sprained his foot in Week 14 and will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Rams

The Rams held on to a 44-42 win in a shootout against the Bills in Week 14 to improve to 7-6, keeping them up to pace in postseason races. Los Angeles RB Kyren Williams feels they learned a significant amount about the makeup of the roster following a gutsy win over a contender.

“It tells us a lot,” Williams said. “It tells us our toughness, but it’s kind of who we are as a team. It doesn’t matter who we play. I just look at everybody like a faceless opponent. I feel like we just have to go out there each and every Sunday and put on the best brand of football that we know how to play. Beating a team like this is a huge confidence boost for us, but we knew we were going to come in here and beat them, so we got to continue to keep going like that.”

Seahawks

With RB Kenneth Walker II out with a calf injury, Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet stepped up for a career day in a pivotal win over the Cardinals. Seattle HC Mike Macdonald talked about how Charbonnet is more than capable of stepping in and playing a larger role.

“Ken is obviously a dynamite back and we would’ve loved to have him,” Macdonald said, via Ari Horton of the team’s official website. “But so is Zach, and Kenny McIntosh has proved that he can run the ball effectively as well. We didn’t feel like we needed to make any adjustments. It’s tough to tackle that guy in the open field. He’s got speed and power.”

Seahawks LB Uchenna Nwosu said he’s missed time after suffering a torn left quad, but it does not require surgery, via Curtis Crabtree.

said he’s missed time after suffering a torn left quad, but it does not require surgery, via Curtis Crabtree. Seahawks DT Leonard Williams was fined $16,883 for unnecessary roughness (facemask) in Week 13.