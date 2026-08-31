NFC Notes: Aaron Donald, Leonard Williams, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

The Cardinals signed C Hjalte Froholdt to a two-year, $20 million contract extension with $14.75 million guaranteed, including $13.5 million fully guaranteed at signing and $9.98 million in new money guarantees.

to a two-year, $20 million contract extension with $14.75 million guaranteed, including $13.5 million fully guaranteed at signing and $9.98 million in new money guarantees. Froholdt received a $5.25 million signing bonus, while his 2026 salary is fully guaranteed, $4.25 million of his 2027 salary is fully guaranteed, and another $1.25 million becomes fully guaranteed if he is on the roster on the 5th day of the 2027 league year.

The contract also includes annual per-game roster bonuses of $255,000, annual workout bonuses of $100,000, and a $750,000 roster bonus if Froholdt is on the roster on the 5th day of the 2028 league year. (OTC)

Rams

Aaron Donald is now returning to the Rams and spoke about his speed training, noting that his trainer doesn’t believe he has lost a step in his quickness, despite three years away from the game.

“Everybody knows I kept myself in shape, lifting weights,” Donald said, via Pro Football Talk. “Conditioning, I did condition myself. I did run full-speed on the treadmill. It was a little different transition to the grass again, running, cutting. The first day I got to train with my speed trainer since high school, he looked and me and said, ‘You ain’t missed a step.’ That’s why it was important for me to work with a guy that’s known me been around me since Day One, since high school, just to get his advice of how I’m looking, what he’s thinking.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks signed DL Leonard Williams to a three-year, $90 million contract extension on August 28, 2026 with $54 million guaranteed, including $37.35 million in new money guarantees and $37.8 million fully guaranteed at signing.

to a three-year, $90 million contract extension on August 28, 2026 with $54 million guaranteed, including $37.35 million in new money guarantees and $37.8 million fully guaranteed at signing. Williams received a $22 million signing bonus, while his 2026 salary is fully guaranteed and $10.73 million of his 2027 salary is guaranteed at signing, with another $11.27 million becoming fully guaranteed if he is on the roster on the 5th day of the 2027 waiver period and $5.35 million becoming fully guaranteed on the 5th day of the 2028 waiver period.

The contract also includes two option bonuses and void years for salary cap purposes, while reducing Williams’ 2026 salary cap charge by $7.6 million. (OTC)