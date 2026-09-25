Rams WR Puka Nacua Doubtful For Week 3, Not Considering IR

Rams HC Sean McVay announced that WR Puka Nacua will be listed as doubtful for Week 3 against the Broncos, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

McVay added that if Nacua does not play on Sunday, the expectation is that he will play in Week 4 barring a setback, and there is “no consideration” that he’ll be placed on injured reserve, per Barshop.

Nacua missed Week 2 with a hip and groin injury, and has not participated in practice this week. Earlier this week, McVay was asked about Nacua’s status, admitting that the receiver hasn’t made the progress they’d like: “We’ll see. He’s not making great progress. We’ll love to welcome Puka back with open arms but if not, I’ve got a ton of confidence in the group that we will go with if he doesn’t go.”

Sarah Barshop reported this week that McVay isn’t concerned about this being a long-term injury for Nacua, however.

Nacua, 25, was a fifth-round pick of the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of BYU. He just finished the third year of a four-year, $4.1 million contract through 2026 and made a base salary of $1.03 million in 2025.

In 2025, Nacua appeared in 16 games for the Rams and caught 129 passes on 166 targets for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 105 yards and another touchdown.

In 2026, Nacua has appeared in one game for the Rams and caught five passes for 74 yards.