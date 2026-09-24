Sean McVay On Puka Nacua: ‘He’s Not Making Great Progress’

Rams WR Puka Nacua missed Week 2 with a hip and groin injury, and he did not participate in Wednesday’s jog-through.

Appearing on ESPN Los Angeles, Rams HC Sean McVay was asked about Nacua’s Week 3 status.

He didn’t say anything concrete regarding the star receiver’s chances but admitted Nacua isn’t making the progress they’d like.

“We’ll see. He’s not making great progress. We’ll love to welcome Puka back with open arms but if not, I’ve got a ton of confidence in the group that we will go with if he doesn’t go,” McVay said.

Sarah Barshop reported yesterday McVay isn’t concerned about this being a long-term injury for Nacua, however.

Nacua, 25, was a fifth-round pick of the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of BYU. He just finished the third year of a four-year, $4.1 million contract through 2026 and made a base salary of $1.03 million in 2025.

In 2025, Nacua appeared in 16 games for the Rams and caught 129 passes on 166 targets for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 105 yards and another touchdown.

In 2026, Nacua has appeared in one game for the Rams and caught five passes for 74 yards.

We’ll have more on Nacua as the news becomes available.