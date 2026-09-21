NFC Notes: Aaron Donald, Nick Emmanwori, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk was fined $20,033 for unnecessary roughness, and TE Jake Tonges was fined $9,266 for unnecessary roughness.

was fined $20,033 for unnecessary roughness, and TE was fined $9,266 for unnecessary roughness. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said WR Mike Evans‘ injury doesn’t seem serious, while WR Demarcus Robinson suffered a high ankle sprain. (Nick Wagoner)

Rams

After their loss in Australia, Rams HC Sean McVay fielded questions about Aaron Donald not taking the field and reiterated that he hopes to never return for a game, given the difficulties associated with the travel and preparation.

“There just hasn’t been a whole lot of opportunities for different reasons … based on the schedule that we’ve had,” McVay said, via the LA Times. “But we are hopeful … that he’ll have some good work [Thursday], tomorrow and then hopefully he’s feeling good enough. And if he says he’s ready to go, then we’ll be excited to see him rock.”

“It’s almost like you try and do the ‘Men in Black’ thing,” McVay noted. “Where you say, all right, ‘hey, I don’t remember what happened.’ That was so long ago. We’re not playing in Australia ever again, I hope. Not because it wasn’t a great atmosphere. That will get taken out of context.”

Seahawks

Seahawks S Nick Emmanwori made his 2026 debut in Week 2 against the Cardinals, although it was more like a cameo with just a handful of snaps. He said after the win it was part of the plan as he came off offseason ankle surgery.

“Today was a rep count,” he said via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “But going forward, looking to be out there every play, every game.”

“I had some soft tissue stuff I was dealing with,” Emmanwori added. “But I overcame that. It was good. So we ultimately just made the decision to go ahead and go out there and get out there and get used to playing the game. I missed a lot of training camp time, so it was just being smart.”

The ankle surgery for Emmanwori was a little bit of a surprise, as he was a full participant for most of the offseason program. But ultimately after the injury started to creep up on him, he and the team decided to be proactive, knowing he’d be down for Week 1 but would ideally not be battling the issue the entire season.

“Ultimately it was just trying to figure out what was the best thing to do, whether it was going to heal on its own,” Emmanwori said. “It was just like a whole weird situation. … It turned out it was just the best decision to knock it out so I could be good early in the season like right now. … I just made a decision to go ahead and trust the doctors, trust the training stuff and go ahead and go with it.”

Seahawks RB Jadarian Price had X-rays come back negative, and there’s optimism he avoided any significant injury after leaving Week 2 with a chest injury. (Tom Pelissero)

had X-rays come back negative, and there’s optimism he avoided any significant injury after leaving Week 2 with a chest injury. (Tom Pelissero) Seattle HC Mike Macdonald clarified Price’s injury was a shoulder issue, but “it’s intact and nothing serious, it seems like.” (Brady Henderson)