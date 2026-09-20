NFL Likely To Discipline 49ers Owner Jed York For Prostitution Arrest

According to Front Office Sports’ Mark Maske, the NFL is likely to discipline 49ers owner Jed York for his arrest in an Ohio prostitution sting back in August.

However, Maske notes that’s not a certainty yet, and that the organization can forestall some penalties against York if it acts proactively and has him step away from the team.

Adam Schefter says York is staying away from the team right now and isn’t in attendance for the home opener today. He adds a decision from the NFL on discipline is expected “soon.”

York was arrested in East Palestine, Ohio, on suspicion of engaging in prostitution before prosecutors amended the charges to disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools. York pled no contest to those charges.

York, 46, was brought into the 49ers as director of strategic planning for his family-owned team, the 49ers, in 2005. He was later promoted to vice president of strategic planning before becoming CEO of the team in December of 2008, when his parents transitioned to co-chairmen, making him the operating figure of the team.

Since then, he has held titles of owner, president and CEO, and currently serves as a principal owner/CEO since 2024.

In his 17 years as CEO, the 49ers have a 147-129-1 record with York, including eight playoff appearances and three Super Bowl appearances.

We’ll have more on York as the news is available.