NFC Notes: Davante Adams, Aaron Donald, 49ers, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said DL Romello Height broke his hand and will need surgery, but there’s still a chance he will play in Week 3. (Matt Barrows)

said DL broke his hand and will need surgery, but there’s still a chance he will play in Week 3. (Matt Barrows) Shanahan mentioned they will manage WR Mike Evans ‘ hip injury this week, and feels WR Demarcus Robinson is an injured reserve candidate with a high-ankle sprain. (Barrows)

‘ hip injury this week, and feels WR is an injured reserve candidate with a high-ankle sprain. (Barrows) Although DL Mykel Williams is eligible to practice this week as he works back off the PUP list, Shanahan said he will be held out until next week. (Barrows)

Rams

Veteran Rams WR Davante Adams finished Week 2 with eight catches for 195 yards, which drew the admiration of QB Matthew Stafford, who said Adams provided a much-needed spark for Los Angeles given their recent injury woes.

“He’s an elite player,” Stafford said, via the team’s website. “He made all sorts of plays today. [He] made contested catches. He ran great routes and got open. He did it all for us, and he’s a guy that can do that. We understand that. We know it. And like I said, leaned on him big time tonight, and he came through for us.”

Rams HC Sean McVay talked about WR Puka Nacua after he missed Week 3 with a hip/groin injury: “I’m not sure what his status is as far as this next coming week. I’m hopeful that he’ll play…. If he’s ready to go, great. If not, then we’ll continue to roll.” (Gary Klein)

Rams

Rams DL Aaron Donald‘s first game resulted in three tackles and a tackle for loss in 33 snaps, with Donald telling reporters that being blocked one-on-one wasn’t as fast as a situation as he thought it would be.

“The game really wasn’t as fast as I thought,” Donald said, via the team’s website. “It was more of me calming myself down, overrunning stuff or just my feet not being in the ground how they supposed to be, not trusting my eyes, little stuff like that. But playing the game, when I held out in ’17, ’18 it was the same way when I came back, it took a couple games to get going. It’s a little different. I ain’t played in two years, so I gotta watch the film, see what I did good, see what I did wrong, and just clean it up.”