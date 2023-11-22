NFC Notes: Aaron Jones, Jameson Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler write their best guess is if the season ended today, the Bears would use the No. 1 pick from Carolina to draft USC QB Caleb Williams and try and trade QB Justin Fields .

and GM are the ones making that decision. They note Poles should have a bit more job security than Eberflus, however. It’s been reported the Bears need to fall in love with a quarterback prospect to take him and move on from Fields. However, Fowler and Graziano point out there’s a lot to love about this coming quarterback class.

Lions

Lions WR Jameson Williams stood out in the team’s eighth victory of the season and commented on his touchdown near the end of the game. He also commented on his developing chemistry with QB Jared Goff, as did HC Dan Campbell.

“It’s just something I’ve been waiting on for a little minute. You know how it goes,” Williams told ESPN. “The patience, it was there, but it’s just a big play for the team that needed to be made, and I just stepped up when my number was called.”

“I feel like our trust level been up there, it’s just like things happen and the ball goes the other way. It’s not his fault, it’s not my fault. It’s nobody’s fault. It’s just how the play turns out,” Williams said. “As things keep going, and the ball is spread around a lot, I think we can just show as many playmakers as we’ve got on our team. That’s probably the thing with that. I feel like our trust level has always been there with me and him since we first started. It’s like the quarterback throws the receiver the ball, it’s easy. I don’t really be tripping off that. It’s coming from a lot of people who, at first, never put on cleats, or have never been on the field for real and it’s just like, them observing. It’s nothing to really trip off of. You just do your thing, and you shake back, and you do what you do.”

“He’s part of the herd. He’s been accepted, and the way he works and the way he goes and he blocks and he’s starting to run some pretty good routes and he’s making some catches and there’s a lot of guys that are beginning to trust him, and that’s been earned,” Campbell told reporters. “No different than anybody else had to earn it, whoever you are — offensive lineman, receiver, back — man, you got to earn your right. And, man, he’s putting in the work, so that was good to see. It was a huge moment, it was a huge play, and he just keeps getting better and better and better.”

“Yeah, the last couple of weeks for him have been so good. He’s practiced so well,” Goff added. “We do trust him now. We trust him a lot, and I do trust him to make that throw in that situation. He’s doing a hell of a job blocking, he’s doing all of his assignments correctly, and he’s doing a really, really good job. It’s starting to come on really nicely for us. The level to which our offense could possibly go with him continuing to progress is pretty exciting.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said the following on RB Aaron Jones‘ knee injury after noting that he is unlikely to be placed on injured reserve: “Very relieved that it’s not anything long term. We’ll just kind of work through that.” (Rob Demovsky)