NFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Packers, Vikings

Aaron Rodgers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said that he’s giving QB Aaron Rodgers his space while he works through his decision and doesn’t want to be overbearing.

“I told him, I don’t wanna be overbearing and tell him every day how much we love him and how much we want him back,” LaFleur said, via ESPN. “So you just wanna be respectful of his space and allow him to think through everything clearly without being annoying, I guess.”

LaFleur said that the hiring of Rodgers’ former, and potentially current, QB coach Tom Clements had a lot to do with Rodgers and keeping him happy.

“He had a significant role,” LaFleur said. “I would say that in terms of just our conversations over the last couple years and how much he credits Tom for his development, it was very intriguing when we had an opportunity.”

LaFleur wasn’t willing to make the connection that the hiring of Clements meant a return for Rodgers.

“Well, I don’t want to get into those conversations too much, but certainly when you have a player of that caliber, as important as he’s been to this organization, and then when he credits and gives somebody like that so much praise, to me you’d be foolish not to listen to that,” LaFleur said. “So that’s why I wanted to go sit down with Tom, and he’s a very impressive guy.”

LaFleur has no prior work history with Clements. The two sat down during Super Bowl week and spoke in detail over lunch in Los Angeles.

“I think we interviewed each other to some level, but just the conversations we had, it’s pretty easy for me to see why he is such a great quarterbacks coach and developer and such a great communicator,” LaFleur said. “He’s got such a great even-keel demeanor and just really excited to sit in a room with him and start to go through our process, really evaluate everything that we’ve done, or done on film and learn from him, because I know he’s been coaching this game a lot longer than I have. So, I just think his ability to develop quarterbacks no matter who’s in the room is going to be very beneficial to the Green Bay Packer organization.”

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that the widespread belief around the league is that Aaron Rodgers will remain with the Packers. Howe adds that teams have inquired about a potential trade but they don’t believe anything will happen this offseason.

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur spoke about re-hiring veteran QBs coach Tom Clements and thinks his ability on working with quarterbacks will be “very beneficial” going forward.

“I think we interviewed each other to some level, but just the conversations we had, it’s pretty easy for me to see why he is such a great quarterbacks coach and developer and such a great communicator,” LaFleur said, via Mike Spofford of the team’s official site. “He’s got such a great even-keel demeanor. I know he’s been coaching this game a lot longer than I have. So, I just think his ability to develop quarterbacks no matter who’s in the room is going to be very beneficial.”

As for the Packers hiring former Raiders’ interim HC Rich Bisaccia as their special teams’ coordinator, LaFleur had high praise of the veteran coach.

“He has such a proven track record. In my opinion, he should be a head coach in this league,” LaFleur said. “It’s not a secret as to why guys love being around him, love playing for him. I can tell he’s going to demand a lot from our guys.”

LaFleur mentioned that G Elgton Jenkins has been doing a “great job” with his rehab from a torn ACL and expects him to be at “full strength at some point during the season.”

“Elgton’s doing a great job. He’s attacking it just the way you’d expect him to,” LaFleur said. “He’s been in Green Bay for the majority of the offseason. I’m excited about just the progress that he’s made, and we expect him to be back to full strength at some point during the season.”

Vikings

Vikings’ new HC Kevin O’Connell acknowledged that WR Justin Jefferson will resemble Cooper Kupp in the Rams’ offense.

“Absolutely,” O’Connell said, via ProFootballTalk. “The one thing about Cooper Kupp this past season is he lined up in a lot of different spots. It was hard for defenses to really know where he was. He did a lot of different things. He had an impact in a lot of phases of our offense beyond just catching a lot of balls and scoring a lot of touchdowns. There was a huge role for Cooper because of his willingness to be completely solidified in every phase, both the run and the pass.”

O’Connell envisions moving around Jefferson in their offense in order to exploit defenses.

“I see that with Justin. I see an incredible, incredible skillset, but I also see a player we can move around. We can make it hard for defenses to know where he’s going to be. He doesn’t have to line up in the same spot all the time. He doesn’t have to run the same type of routes all the time. He’s dynamic with the ball in his hands. He’s willing in the run game. This guy’s a special, special player. I loved him a couple years ago when he was coming out of the draft. We obviously weren’t in a position to possibly get a chance to coach him. You still go through the process. You see the traits, you see the skillset. He’s really just grown from day one.”

O’Connell already views Jefferson as a “superstar in this league” and also noted fellow offensive players like WR Adam Thielen, TE Irv Smith, and RB Dalvin Cook.

“I think he’s got an incredibly bright future. He’s already a superstar in this league in my mind and no better way to build your offense obviously through the lens of a quarterback first and foremost always, but when you have a weapon like that in addition to Adam [Thielen], Irv [Smith], Dalvin [Coook], our great guys up front on the offensive line. It’s been fun to study. Justin Jefferson’s going to have a huge role in our offense and continue to ascend in this league. Cannot wait to start coaching him when we get a chance here coming up this spring.”