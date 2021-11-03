NFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Packers, Vikings

Aaron Rodgers

testing positive for COVID-19, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport notes Rodgers received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels, which still resulted in the league, Players Association, and joint doctors ruling him as unvaccinated. Packers HC Matt LaFleur declined to comment on Rodgers’ vaccination status: “I’m not going to get into any of our coaches or players vaccination statuses.” (Kevin Patra)

Packers

While making an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explained that Green Bay’s cap situation prevented them from investing in Stephon Gilmore before he was acquired by the Panthers.

“Look at our cap situation,” Rodgers said, via 247 Sports. “You know, we had to adjust just about every contract to get under the cap. And there’s obviously some issues with the cap moving forward. That’s probably the reason why we weren’t interested invested in the Stephon Gilmore sweepstakes because we couldn’t take on a big contract. There’s other guys have been rumored and I know there’s guys that want to come to Green Bay, but we are definitely salary cap-hampered at the moment. Now, if certain guys want to get cut, that’d be a whole different story. But in the meantime, there’s issues with our cap that prevents us from maybe making a splash trade for a guy who’s making upwards of $8 million or more, which I think Packers fans just need to understand that.”

Rodgers added that he’s had “great communication” with GM Brian Gutekunst and is pleased with some of the moves they’ve made.

“There has been great communication,” Rodgers said. “I’ve enjoyed conversations with Brian that we’ve had throughout the year so far,” Rodgers said. “I think that we’ve made some moves already that have been great. …I like a roster the way it is. Especially with some of the guys who are coming back.”

Packers RB Aaron Jones believes QB Jordan Love is showing an improved understanding of the playbook: “He has a better understanding of the playbook than last week. I’m excited to see what he can do.” (Tom Silverstein)

