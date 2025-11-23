NFC Notes: Abdul Carter, Lane Johnson, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown was fined $8,166 for unnecessary roughness (late hit), and WR George Pickens was fined $26,085 for unsportsmanlike conduct (use of prop).

Eagles

Eagles OT Fred Johnson is filling in for Lane Johnson following his Lisfranc injury, and he understands he is still making a name for himself in the NFL.

“Lane Johnson has cemented his throne as one of the greats,” Fred Johnson said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic. “Fred Johnson is trying to make a name for himself.”

Philadelphia HC Nick Sirianni reflected on a meeting he had with Fred Johnson, where he told the tackle to be ready when his number is called.

“You show Fred playing really well against Cincinnati last year, or whatever the game may be,” Sirianni said. “You say, ‘Hey, you’re the next guy in,’ or whatever it may be. I can’t remember exactly how it went down, but imagine it was something like that. Be ready for when your number’s called. You just never know when that’s going to be.”

Eagles OL coach Jeff Stoutland said he tried to instill confidence in Fred Johnson during his first stint with the team from 2022 to 2024.

“The thing that I believe in as the coach — and maybe this is my secret sauce, I don’t know — I only get a certain amount of time with somebody, and for me to show that player what he can become … I don’t know if some of these guys were ever spoken to that way, or were ever shown that you could be this, you really could, but it requires unbelievable effort, unbelievable detail in the stuff that I’m coaching,” Stoutland said.

Giants

Giants DE Abdul Carter has just 23 tackles, one tackle for loss, and a half sack through 11 games this season after being the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Carter said he’s committed to finishing the season strong.

“The season’s not over yet,” Carter said, via PFT. “I feel like it’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish. So, I’m going to finish strong.”