NFC Notes: Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Jacobs, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears TE Cole Kmet gave his first impression of QB Caleb Williams and said the rookie has already made a lot of progress.

“He’s really just a normal dude,” Kmet said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Really good kid. Ultra-competitive and you can see why he’s been so successful thus far in his football career and why he has those types of intangibles to succeed in the NFL. I’m really excited for him. He’s been putting in a lot of work and you can see the progress he was making throughout the OTA period.”

Lions

When asked about the Lions’ potential in 2024, DE Aidan Hutchinson said it’s “the year” Detroit claims a Super Bowl title.

“I feel like it’s the year,” Hutchinson said, via Brad Galli of WXYZ. “With every fiber of my body, I feel like it’s the year. Honestly, from this year on, every year is the year. With the guys that we have, I hope that we’re going to sustain the success for a long time.”

Packers

Packers RB Josh Jacobs said it’s his goal to solidify a “legacy” for himself as a player now that he’s entering the sixth year of his career.

“I can honestly say that as I’m getting older and I’m playing longer, I have a real goal of legacy,” Jacobs said, via NFL.com. “I think that’s a big thing – wanting to play in important games, play in the playoffs, make a deep run and, you know, play in that game if we get there. That’s big for me. I think that’s the most important thing.”

Jacobs said he’s making an effort to give advice and help “guide” their younger players.

“I’m one of the oldest guys on the team,” Jacobs said. “I don’t take that really lightly. Coming in and you’re seeing these guys, especially these young receivers on the cusp of being a players in this league, and being the face and being in a household staple, and being able to help guide them and teach them little things about what I do or what I see to help them elevate their game to the next level. I think that’s a part of the reason why they brought me in here.”