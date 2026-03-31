NFC Notes: Alex Anzalone, Kellen Moore, Tyler Shough, Buccaneers, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs LB Alex Anzalone said the decision to join Tampa Bay wasn’t a financial one but felt it was the best decision for his family.

“Yeah, honestly, it was a situation that was kind of different from some others,” Anzalone said, via Bucs Wire. “I was a free agent a couple of times in my career, and you know, it was a little different. You know, I can make the decision, not just off of the finances. I’m blessed enough to be able to make the right decision for my family. . .it was just a team decision that we made, and we feel really good about it.”

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles was asked if they need another CB: “We definitely need another cornerback. Whether it’s a veteran or whether it’s a draftable pick remains to be seen and we’ll kind of go from there. But we like to add one or two to the mix…” (Jenna Laine)

was asked if they need another CB: “We definitely need another cornerback. Whether it’s a veteran or whether it’s a draftable pick remains to be seen and we’ll kind of go from there. But we like to add one or two to the mix…” (Jenna Laine) Buccaneers GM Jason Licht backed QB Baker Mayfield and is confident they will extend him: “Baker is still our quarterback. He’s one of the toughest guys on the team. He’s a great leader. Everything kind of revolves around the quarterback spot. At some point, I’m sure we’ll figure something out. There’s no timetable on that.” (Rob Maaddi)

Saints

Saints HC Kellen Moore feels that the skillset QB Tyler Shough was able to show during his rookie season should set him up for a great NFL career, regardless of how things play out for him.

“It turned into a great journey for him through the entire season,” Moore said, via Pro Football Talk. “His reps with the core group, he’s not going to be rotating with the rest of the quarterbacks, he’s going to be with the top group and getting a lot of reps with those guys before the start of the season.”

“I’m gonna be the best scout team quarterback in the league. I’m gonna get to test myself, I’m gonna make throws and see if I can make this throw in this situation, do it on the field,” Shough told Moore after Spencer Rattler was named the starter.

Indiana OL Josh Gesky had a private workout with the Saints. (Arye Pulli)

Saints

Saints HC Kellen Moore noted that the team was excited to add former second-overall pick QB Zach Wilson, who is around the same age as the other quarterbacks already on the team, and hopes to get a chance to compete for a roster spot.

“We were really excited to have an opportunity to sign Zach,” Moore said. “Hey, we had two quarterbacks. We’re going to need to sign some more and our job is always to make those environments as competitive as possible. You know, we feel good about watching Zach over the time of his journey. Have followed him, evaluated him a number of times now. And so, I feel like the opportunity is right.”

“I mean, Zach’s 26 years old. It’s really the same age as the rest of our quarterback room. And so, his journey’s taken him some different spots. You know, again, you do some homework on it. You evaluate everything. I think this will be a great opportunity for him to have, to be in, I think hopefully, a healthy environment from the quarterback perspective and, you know, just continue to grow and develop because he’s still got plenty of that available to us,” Moore added.