NFC Notes: Alexander Mattison, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

After spending his rookie year splitting time between slot corner and outside corner, the plan for Bears CB Kyler Gordon is to move to the slot full-time in 2023. Chicago expects Gordon’s performance to benefit from being able to focus 100 percent on one spot.

“That nickel position is a hard position,” Bears HC Matt Eberflus said via the Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain. “You do a lot of different things in there, a lot of different techniques. Things happen fast in there. You have to fit the run. So there’s a lot of things that you have to do in there as a football player, and we’re fortunate to have him in there.”

Lions

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is looking at the hype surrounding Detroit as they enter the 2023 season but can still remember the fans standing behind them when they were having a hard time winning games during his rookie season.

“My rookie year, we went 3-13-1, [Lions fans] were still there for us,” St. Brown said, via Gilbert Manzano of SI.com. “And now the hype is crazy. When I go back for OTAs and whatnot, you go to the grocery store, you go to the restaurant, whatever you’re doing that day. If a fan sees you, they’re super excited. They have big expectations, but I feel like no matter what, they’re always going to be there for us. That’s something, as a player, I really appreciate, because there’s definitely those bandwagon fans that you see with the big teams that win a lot.”

Vikings

Now that RB Dalvin Cook has moved on from the Vikings, his former backup Alexander Mattison is looking to make an impact in his first year as Minnesota’s starter.

“For me, it’s a great opportunity to step into the role, the limelight and the position I’ve always dreamt of being in,” Mattison recently told the Daily Delivery Podcast. “All the work I’ve put into this point, all the work following in [Cook’s] footsteps, side by side, challenging each other every day, prepared me for a moment like this where I can have the opportunity to seize what’s in front of me.”