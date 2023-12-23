NFC Notes: Alexander Mattison, Montez Sweat, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears DE Montez Sweat said the team is playing for one another and it’s showing up on the field with their intensity.

“I see a hungry group of guys that want to live up to the challenge every week and they want to be great,” Sweat said, via Bears Wire. “We play for the man beside each other and I feel that really shows on the field.”

Sweat added that the players are holding each other to a high standard and making sure there’s accountability across the board.

“We hold each other to a high standard,” Sweat said. “If I make a play, I’m going to look somebody else in the eyes and see if he’s ready to match my energy, and other guys would do the same. I think that goes across the board. It’s just being held to a high standard, not just [by] the coaches, but your peers.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (pectoral) “looked good” in practice this week but wants to get him more reps: “He’s looked good. He looks fresh, obviously. Moving around pretty good. We just need to get him some more practices,” per Kyle Meinke.

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said they are observing RB Alexander Mattison (ankle) over the next 48 hours and consider him a game-time decision: “We’ve kind of gone about it where it truly is going to end up being pretty close to a game-time decision in that regard. We’ll adjust accordingly, but hoping to have Alex,” per Kevin Seifert.