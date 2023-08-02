NFC Notes: Alvin Kamara, Mike Evans, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

According to Jeremy Fowler, the sense coming out of Tampa Bay is that a new contract is possible for WR Mike Evans, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Evans said he would like to finish out his career with the Buccaneers.

“Finishing my career with one team, that would be awesome to do that,” Evans said. “I’m sure they want that, and I want it as well. Hopefully, we can get an extension. Would be good for both parties.”

As for the quarterback battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask , Fowler says Mayfield has held much of the momentum due to his command of the offense and overall fit. Fowler adds that there’s still a ways to go in the battle.

Fowler expects Rachaad White to get a heavy workload rushing and have an expanded route tree this year as a receiver.

As for LB Devin White and his contract situation, Fowler mentions the belief is that he's looking to be the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in the NFL. However, the Bucs aren't willing to do this kind of deal at this point.

Fowler says he wouldn't be shocked if the Buccaneers got a deal done with S Antoine Winfield Jr. before the season.

Falcons

Falcons owner Arthur Blank made it clear that he expects the team to win more games in 2023: “I expect us to win more games than we’ve won the last couple of years.” (Michael Rothstein)

As for a succession plan, Blank made it clear he wants the franchise to remain in the family and "make sure that Atlanta stays in Atlanta."

Blank on QB Desmond Ridder : “We feel pretty strongly that he’s going to be our quarterback of the future. We have to play games and we have to see, but we feel good about him.” (Josh Kendall)

Blank continued on the direction of the franchise: Blank: "I think we're moving in the right direction. This year I expect our team to be even more competitive with the emphasis on the defensive side of the ball and I think we have as many offensive tools as most if not any of the teams in the NFL today." (Kendall)

Aaron Wilson reports that the Falcons worked out linebackers Frank Ginda, Robert Barnes, and Mariano Sori-Marin.

Saints

Saints RB Alvin Kamara will meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss the incident that occurred in Las Vegas back in 2022. HC Dennis Allen weighed in on what Kamara may be looking to accomplish during the meeting.

“I think Alvin really wants to get out ahead of this and have a chance to visit with Roger and kind of give him his side of the story, and look, at the end of the day, I think part of it is, you know, let’s get some resolution to where we’re at and then let’s move forward,” Allen told reporters, via NFL.com. “So, I think Alvin, you know, is looking forward to putting this behind him and focusing on what he has to do to be the best he can for our team this season. Yeah, look, I mean, we’re working, practicing, getting better. Alvin’s going to be a huge part of what we do this year. We’ll take things in stride and how they happen. We’ll deal with, you know, anything we have to deal with. We’ll deal with it when the time’s right.”