NFC Notes: Andy Dalton, George Pickens, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is happy with the current group of receivers and isn’t worried about rumors of signing a veteran like Brandon Aiyuk or Stefon Diggs.

“I’m excited with the guys we have in the room,” Daniels said, via ESPN. “I was super excited we got Chig. He plays fast. Everything’s 100% with him; he’s smart. Now he gets to go out there and show his talents on a bigger stage and a bigger role in the offense.”

Players like Daniels, RG Sam Cosmi, and WR Terry McLaurin are happy with how they are fitting into OC Kliff Kingsbury‘s offense so far this offseason.

“I really like our offense a lot,” Cosmi commented. “It’s very beneficial, especially in the run game. Being under center helps, not being one-dimensional than just being in the gun. Having both of those [available] can definitely help us move forward.”

“In Kliff’s system, it was more like outside receiver tree routes, which is fine for me, but just being able to move around is just an added benefit for our offense,” McLaurin added. “I can go left, right, I can go vertical because I can still run by you. I can stop or I could go in. Just having those type of variations in your route tree is just an unbelievable weapon to have as a receiver.”

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says he hasn’t thrown to WR George Pickens since April, but isn’t concerned about his absence from team activities.

“I’m excited about when he gets in and the work that we’re going to have to build off of,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “But George is George, and he’s fine.”

Eagles

The Eagles signed QB Andy Dalton despite having one of the more desired young backups in the league in Tanner McKee. Philadelphia HC Nick Sirianni isn’t ready to name anyone the clear backup to Jalen Hurts yet and revealed Dalton and McKee are alternating the second-team reps every other day.

“I’m not ready to say anybody is anything as far as positions,” Sirianni said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic. “We don’t have to make any determinations there, but what Andy and Tanner have been doing every other day is rotating there with the (second-team offense) and both (are) getting a lot of good work.”