NFC Notes: Antonio Gibson, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- Commanders HC Ron Rivera said fifth-round TE Cole Turner might be out “another week or two” while he deals with a hamstring injury. Turner is supportive of the team taking a cautious approach: “I feel I’m good to go, but they want to take it slow and be cautious. I’m all for that.” (John Keim)
- Rivera on G Wes Schweitzer sustaining an injury in training camp: “A little bit of concern because he did land on his hip. We sent him in to shower up and get some treatment.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
- Commanders RB Antonio Gibson was notably taking special teams reps and working with the third-string offense on Tuesday. When asked, Rivera pointed out third-round RB Brian Robinson has also done both at times during camp and there’s a competition at all positions, not just running back: “We want to be able to use all of our players.” (Jhabvala)
- Meanwhile, Washington OC Scott Turner did not mince words when asked about Gibson’s fumble in the preseason opener: “You can’t waste a possession; if you fumble the ball that’s a waste of a possession. The first job is to protect the ball. It’s something that has to be fixed.” (Keim)
Cowboys
- The Athletic’s Jon Machota projects the Cowboys keeping eight receivers on the initial roster, which is a huge amount. However, he notes WR James Washington would likely go on short-term IR, freeing up one spot.
- Machota adds the Cowboys could leave WR Michael Gallup on the PUP list but that would rule him out for four weeks and he’s pushing to potentially play in Week 3 against the Commanders.
- As for the other spots, Machota notes WR KaVontae Turpin seems to be a part of the team’s plans at returner, while UDFA rookie WR Dennis Houston has also shown enough to make the team.
- Cowboys fifth-round OT Matt Waletzko is another IR candidate to start the season and Machota expects Dallas to look hard at adding a veteran tackle to improve their depth.
- He also believes the Cowboys will make it a priority to keep 11 defensive backs, with UDFA S Markquese Bell and DB Israel Mukuamu guys they want to hold onto.
- Cowboys OT Terence Steele has made a strong impression on HC Mike McCarthy: “You just gotta be so impressed with Terence. Two years in a row he’s had a tremendous offseason. I think Terence is someone that has a chance to be an anchor over at right tackle for us for a long time.” (Machota)
- Cowboys fourth-round TE Jake Ferguson and UDFA TE Peyton Hendershot also made their case for a role on the team: “I love the way he played. I love his play style. He did some good things on special teams…Same with Peyton Hendershot. I thought both young TEs did some really nice things.” (Machota)
Eagles
- Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice points out the Eagles historically like to keep three quarterbacks and Reid Sinnett has made a strong case for the third-string job.
- Kempski adds he thinks the Eagles would be okay with some other team claiming UDFA QB Carson Strong and the guaranteed money they gave him, as he hasn’t looked good during camp.
- Kempski notes Eagles second-round C Cameron Jurgens hasn’t taken any reps at guard during camp and Eagles G Sua Opeta likely is the first one up if there’s an injury.
- Eagles undrafted S Reed Blankenship got some first-team reps Tuesday following his seven tackles in the preseason opener against the Jets. (Josh Tolentino)
Giants
Giants’ first-round OT Evan Neal is approaching his first NFL season with a mature mindset, despite things not going his way at all times.
“I haven’t lost any confidence. I just need to continue to play my game, let everything come to me,” Neal said in an interview with NorthJersey.com. “I’m not going to force anything. I’m going to continue to, I like to call it, just keep swinging the axe. I’m going to chop that tree, the game’s gonna come to me and I’m going to get better and better. I see it coming.”
“Just in general, you’ve got to fight not getting too down on yourself,” Neal added. “Not just since I got here, but when I went to IMG when I went to Alabama, I’ve always been hard on myself wanting faster results. I’m my harshest critic and I know what I’m capable of. Whenever I am struggling or whenever I am going through growing pains, it can get frustrating because I know what I’m capable of. Hey, just play ball, man. Just play ball. Nobody was ever perfect and Rome wasn’t built in a day. So just go out here and get the most out of every single day. Just put your head down and work.”
- Giants HC Brian Daboll said QB Tyrod Taylor will get some first-team reps, but that was a pre-planned situation and has nothing to do with the status of QB Daniel Jones. (Connor Hughes)
