NFC Notes: Antonio Gibson, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Giants

Giants’ first-round OT Evan Neal is approaching his first NFL season with a mature mindset, despite things not going his way at all times.

“I haven’t lost any confidence. I just need to continue to play my game, let everything come to me,” Neal said in an interview with NorthJersey.com. “I’m not going to force anything. I’m going to continue to, I like to call it, just keep swinging the axe. I’m going to chop that tree, the game’s gonna come to me and I’m going to get better and better. I see it coming.”

“Just in general, you’ve got to fight not getting too down on yourself,” Neal added. “Not just since I got here, but when I went to IMG when I went to Alabama, I’ve always been hard on myself wanting faster results. I’m my harshest critic and I know what I’m capable of. Whenever I am struggling or whenever I am going through growing pains, it can get frustrating because I know what I’m capable of. Hey, just play ball, man. Just play ball. Nobody was ever perfect and Rome wasn’t built in a day. So just go out here and get the most out of every single day. Just put your head down and work.”