NFC Notes: Antonio Gibson, Mike Kafka, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants,

Commanders

Commanders RB Antonio Gibson said he hopes to put his abilities as a receiver out of the backfield on full display in 2023.

“Hopefully, this year, it comes around to where I can showcase on multiple occasions what I can do out there,” Gibson said, via Sports Illustrated. “I love being out there. I have fun out there, and once I get the ball in open space, I’m really that guy.”

Gibson added that he’s excited to see how the offense will look under OC Eric Bieniemy.

“Seeing how people come to work, the things we’ve got in motion and seeing how we’re building toward it, I’m super excited,” Gibson said. “Not even the energy he brings but the level of discipline, and what we need to be doing and how we need to do it. Right now, it shows by the time we get to the season, we’re going to be ready for anything.”

Cowboys

The Cowboys are hiring Bryant Davis as a Strategic Football Analyst from the Tampa Bay Rays. (Seth Walder)

Giants

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic lists Giants OC Mike Kafka as a potential candidate to replace Northwestern HC Pat Fitzgerald , noting that Kafka would likely be the university’s dream candidate as he attended the school and is a native of Chicago, Illinois.

Jordan Raanan reports Giants LB Jarrad Davis had knee surgery with no timetable for his return. He adds the Giants will now look to Darrian Beavers or Micah McFadden to start at inside linebacker next to Bobby Okereke.