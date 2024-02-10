NFC Notes: Arthur Blank, Baker Mayfield, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers free agent QB Baker Mayfield told NFL Network that they would like to “get the band back together” in terms of the team’s free agents this offseason.

“Obviously, we want to get the band back together,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield added that he and fellow free agent Mike Evans have talked about continuing to play together.

“So we’ve both voiced our opinions that we want to be together, but it’s got to be the right way,” Mayfield said. “Mike deserves to be a Buccaneer for life. He’s done so much for that community, so much for the franchise. He’s put his time in. I can’t say enough about the guy as a player, and just as a guy in general.”

Mayfield added that he plans to take a similar approach to free agency as he did last year.

“For me, evaluating it the same way I did going into free agency last year,” Mayfield said. “Look at the organizations. Who does it the right way? Who’s going to put me in the best position to win?

“Obviously, Tampa’s got … the upper hand because I’ve seen it firsthand, so for me, just evaluating that. Understanding where I’m headed in life right now. … I want to win, and that’s really important to me to be able to have a chance to win Super Bowls. …”

Falcons

Rod Walker reports the Falcons are hiring Saints offensive assistant DJ Williams as assistant quarterback coach.

as assistant quarterback coach. Falcons owner Arthur Blank said they never offered Bill Belichick the head coaching job: “Where Boomer heard that from, I have no idea,” via Michael Rothstein.

said they never offered the head coaching job: “Where Boomer heard that from, I have no idea,” via Michael Rothstein. Blank indicated Belichick never asked for “full control” of the organization during his interview process, per Alison Mastrangelo.

Blank said they need to figure out how to improve the quarterback position: “This is a position we have to figure out how we’re going to get better in 2024 and beyond.” (Rothstein)

Regarding Falcons CEO Rich McKay’s role change, Blank explained a “guidance role” is not required with the amount of experience GM Terry Fontenot and HC Raheem Morris have: “Terry’s been with us for three years, going on four years now. Raheem has been in our building for six years, been in the NFL for 23 years. So that, that transition role and that guidance role is really not, not needed.” (Rothstein)

Panthers

Texans QB C.J. Stroud thinks a lot was working against Panthers QB Bryce Young in 2023 like having poor protection and a lack of quality receivers.

“In his shoes, I feel like a lot of stuff didn’t go his way, that was out of his control,” Stroud said, via PanthersWire. “You can’t make a play if somebody don’t block. You can’t make a play if somebody don’t catch a ball. And when you watch the tape, Bryce did a lot great things. He’s gonna be a great player. But it takes time.”

Stroud is confident things will turn around for his good friend Young.

“Like I said earlier, everybody’s path is different. Maybe I had a good rookie year, and Bryce is gonna have a great second year. And hopefully I do, too. But I know everything’s gonna be fine for him. And I told him, like, ‘You the one, bruh. You the one for a reason.’”