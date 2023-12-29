NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Brian Burns, Panthers

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have a chance to win the NFC South against the Saints in Week 17. Baker Mayfield is glad about the opportunity to play in front of their home fans in Tampa Bay.

“It means a ton just to be able to possibly do it at home, and against a divisional opponent, as well,” Mayfield said, via NFL.com. “It should be a great atmosphere. The things we’ve had to do and go through to get to this point — it means quite a bit when you look at having to rattle off this many in a row and having to do it again at home. It’s a great opportunity for us and just the beginning of where we eventually want to get to.”

Mayfield feels he made the correct choice to sign with the Buccaneers as a free agent last offseason.

“Obviously, free agency allowed me to pick the organizational stability and knowing what it is here,” Mayfield said. “That’s what you look for when you have an opportunity to choose. You look for that and then you do the best you can and make the most of it. Right now, I’m just trying to take it one game at a time, like I’ve mentioned the past few weeks, and just see where it goes.”

Brian Burns

Panthers OLB Brian Burns admitted he’s had a difficult year after having Pro Bowl campaigns in 2021 and 2022.

“It’s been a tough year,” Burns said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “I ain’t gonna lie to you… “It’s been a challenge. This is by far the most adversity that I’ve had to deal with throughout my career. I’m gonna reflect on that but I think it’s getting me ready for something bigger.”

Carolina turned down multiple trade offers for Burns ahead of this year’s deadline. Burns said he doesn’t have any interest in playing with a different team.

“Since I was young, I just don’t like change. I don’t like starting over. I mean, I will if I had to. I can adapt to anything. I just never liked it,” Burns said. “Even at Florida State, we started losing and all the portal and s— was new, I didn’t leave. I didn’t like change like that.”

Burns is hopeful they don’t make any changes to the “core guys” of their defense.

“I hope they don’t touch the defense at all. I understand business is business. So a couple of guys will probably have to split ways,” Burns said. “But for the most part, the core guys are the core guys. That’s how I see it. We definitely proved ourselves this year.”

Panthers

Panthers OC Thomas Brown deflected on whether or not he would be interested in the team’s head coaching position after the season.

“I mean, I’m worried about Thursday,” Brown said, via Panthers Wire. “So, we just had a great meeting about third downs. I just got done kinda scriptin’ red zone for tomorrow as well, so that’s gonna be my focus. And tryin’ to get a win on Sunday.”

Brown addressed what he hopes to leave behind in Carolina as part of his legacy throughout his career.

“I try to take great pride in what I bring to the table every single day as far as my attitude and approach,” he said. “I’ve gotten similar questions before in the past about what the future may bring. And it probably seems redundant in in a coach’s response—but honestly, if you ask people that actually know me, I just really . . . one day at a time, bein’ consistent. And honestly, I think what you do in the present helps kinda dictate and kinda put you in a good spot from a future standpoint.”