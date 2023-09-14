NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

One of the key factors of the Buccaneers’ upset Week 1 win over the Vikings that players cited after the game was QB Baker Mayfield picking up on Minnesota’s defensive signals. Sometimes players will dispute how much signal stealing and guessing is actually effective but Mayfield acknowledged it helped them “quite a bit.” Tampa Bay wasn’t explosive on offense in the second half but they made a few key plays and sustained some drives.

“When it comes down to that, you’re always trying to find tendencies of the defense,” Mayfield said via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Just those in-game adjustments, you’re trying to find those tendencies and sometimes it’s a little different than others. That’s why, like I said post-game, it was a chess match there in the first half with some stall-out drives. They did a very, very good job and I can’t credit [Vikings defensive coordinator] Brian Flores enough for how they were schemed up against us. It took us a little bit to adjust but you try to find every advantage possible.”

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said CB Jeff Okudah and RB Cordarrelle Patterson are returning to practice while LB Troy Andersen is in the concussion protocol. (Mike Rothstein)

With LG Brady Christensen on injured reserve, Panthers HC Frank Reich said the team will test out three different players at the spot this week: Cade Mays , Nash Jensen , and Justin McCray . (Joe Person)

Reich estimated it would take new practice squad RB Tarik Cohen a few weeks to get back into football shape. (Person)