NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Cordarrelle Patterson, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said they have a good idea of who will be their starting quarterback between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask, but they want to see how both players do in Friday’s preseason game against the Steelers.

“We got a good basis of where we are with those two guys. And we just need to see some things Friday as far as running the offense and getting a feel for where they are. We kind of have a good basis and ground basis of what we want to do. But seeing them perform is completely different from game to practice. So we got an idea and we got a good feel. So we’ll kind of let it play out a little bit more. but we have a good stat sheet where we kind of have everything rated of how we see them,” said Bowles, via JoeBucsFan.com.

Bowles added that Mayfield has shown humility and has a chance to “do something special if he starts here.”

“[Mayfield] has learned humility on the outside, he’s learned how to fight and come back on the inside and he has a chance to do something special if he starts here,” said Bowles, via SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Falcons

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson said he plans on being aggressive on kick returns in 2023 despite the new rule changes and has the “green light” from HC Arthur Smith.

“Honestly, we had this talk as a team, really, and they know I’m going to bring it out,” Patterson said, via NFL.com. “No matter where the ball is kicked at, coach is giving me the green light no ifs ands or buts. That’s what I bring back there. I’m trying to do whatever I can to help my team gain that momentum on offense.”

Patterson said he’s committed to taking kickoffs out of the end zone, even if it’s nine yards deep.

“It’s coming out,” Patterson said. “So, make sure your kicker know how to kick it through the end zone.”

Patterson expects to be used in multiple ways this season and has been lining up “all over the place” in training camp.

“Ever since I got here, Art, he’s been putting me all over the place and I’ve been loving it,” Patterson said. “Honestly, I’ve been loving it. The more you can do in this league; why play one position if you can play two or three? If they need me to play tight end, I promise you I’m gonna gout there and line up at tight end and make a play.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Frank Reich said QB Andy Dalton may not play in Saturday’s preseason game in order to give QB Matt Corral more reps, via Darin Gantt.