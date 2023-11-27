NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Frank Reich, Arthur Smith, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield had to leave the game for a stint after injuring his ankle in the first quarter. While he was able to return and keep playing, HC Todd Bowles says they still need to do tests to determine the extent of the injury.

“He finished the rest of the game, but I’ll have to wait until he gets checked out to see how bad it is after the game,” Bowles said via ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “Once he puts it up, that’s going to be the telltale sign.”

Mayfield said adrenaline let him finish the game and once it wears off he’ll have a better sense of what the damage is.

“At first it didn’t feel very good, and then it kind of eased up as the game went on,” he said. “But once the adrenaline wears down, it’s — it’s there.”

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith noted that his team desperately needed a win after losing four of their last five games, especially over the division rival Saints: “It’s just one game, but we needed that win in the worst way. ” (Michael Rothstein)

Panthers

The Panthers fired HC Frank Reich on Monday after losing to the Titans to fall to 1-10 on the season, with the offense looking hopelessly broken yet again. Afterward, owner Dave Tepper was seen and heard leaving the locker room yelling profanity, and some of Reich’s last comments as coach of the team reflect the frustration of everyone involved in the mess that’s been Carolina’s 2023 season.

“What are you going to do?” Reich said via ESPN’s David Newton. “You are 1-10. Are you going to feel sorry for yourself? Is there something that is going to magically fix everything? No. These games are winnable. That message doesn’t fly when you are 1-10, but I know these games are winnable.”