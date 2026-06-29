NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Jalon Daniels, Cesar Ruiz, Buccaneers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield said he plans to stay in the Tampa area regardless of whether he signs a new contract with the team, yet he wants to remain with the organization that he says first treated him well and reminds him of his time at Oklahoma.

“I would love to be there,” Mayfield said, via a video posted on the SoonerScoop YouTube channel. “I think both sides want to get it done. Now it’s a matter of finding that middle ground and what makes both sides happy. . . .We fell in love with Tampa, and it’s a great place to raise kids and be around. So regardless of what happens, I think we’ll spend our offseasons there. Obviously, it’s a little brutally hot, but it’s good for training, but it’s — yeah, I want to be there long term. They treated me right, and it’s the first place I’ve gotten to that feels like Oklahoma when it comes down to football is football. How can they put you in the best position to have success on the field, and how can they give their resources to help you out? And so, it’s a great place.”

Buccaneers

Buccaneers undrafted rookie QB Jalon Daniels was thrilled to end up in Tampa after hitting it off with the coaching staff and enjoying the environment during his 30 visit.

“I kind of just fell in love with the staff, how much they poured into me just even on my 30 visit, just how much I felt I was going to be able to learn from the coaching staff here, the environment, the teammates that I now have that I met when I was on my 30 visit,” Daniels said, via the team website. “It meant a lot to me, being able to have so many people who poured into me before they even got the chance to know me. When I got the opportunity to be able to come here after the draft I was like, ‘Alright, Tampa Bay is going to be the place I go.'”

“I think the key thing for me is continuing to have fun with it,” Daniels added. “Like I said on my 30 visit, I had a lot of coaches pour into me while I was here, so when I got here the main thing for me was continuing to be able to work with Coach Chandler, continue to work with Coach Z-Rob, continue to work with Coach T.J. They’ve done a tremendous job being able to break down this level of the game for me, step by step, every single practice all the way from rookie minicamp since I touched down here.”

Saints

Saints C Cesar Ruiz wants to stand up and answer for the fans who called for his job when he struggled in 2025, and GM Mickey Loomis, who said he needed to see more from Ruiz.

“I got a lot of disrespect,” Ruiz said, via Matthew Paras of NOLA.com. “And ultimately, I’m not a guy who goes into his turtle shell and blames the world for what’s going on. You’ve got to go figure out how to change the narrative and how to go out there and make it happen. So that’s what I’m doing and I’ve made it happen.”