NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Miles Sanders, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles declared Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback but expressed confidence in Kyle Trask‘s development.

“Baker’s our starting quarterback, Kyle’s our No. 2,” Bowles said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “We love everything Kyle has done. And he’s gotten leaps and bounds better than he was in the spring and he’s continuing to get better and we’re excited about him. But Baker’s our guy right now — experience-wise and just understanding the playbook just a little bit better. But Kyle’s on the come [up]. But we like both guys. We like where we’re at. Baker’s [No.] 1, Kyle’s [No.] 2.”

Mayfield said he’s focused on being a leader and is excited about the upcoming regular season.

“Now I’ve just got to lead like I know how, and the real thing is right around the corner,” Mayfield said. “It’s an exciting time.”

Bowles views Mayfield as an “all-around” quarterback.

“All-around — he can throw it, he’s very smart, he understands football very well, he can read defenses, he’s very good for the scheme we’re using, as is Kyle, I’m not denying that either,” Bowles said. “But Baker’s the guy we’re going with right now and we’re comfortable with that.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Frank Reich believes RB Miles Sanders can be a “playmaker” in their offense and has dual-threat capabilities.

“We do feel like Miles has the opportunity and potential to be one of our playmakers,” Reich said, via David Newton of ESPN. “He’s explosive. He’s [a] dual threat. He’s got long speed, he’s got burst, he’s got quickness, he’s got good vision. That’s why we went out and got him.”

Panthers RBs coach Duce Staley said Sanders has been working hard to return from his groin injury.

“Miles has the dog inside of him that I love,” said Staley. “His preparation, his focus, just getting back, being able to feel good after suffering that injury was No. 1. He’s been working his butt off to get back in practice first.”

Sanders is eager to “showcase my talent” in 2023.

“Yes, I would love to showcase my talent, whether it’s catching the ball, running the ball, blocking,” Sanders said. “I’ll do whatever to help our team win.”

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen says that DE Payton Turner is showing why he was a first-round draft pick back in 2021.

“That’s the stuff that we’ve seen him doing in training camp,” Allen said, via Pro Football Talk. “That’s why we drafted him where we did. I think he’s a kid that has had a lot of injury issues, which has forced him to miss a lot of time, and therefore he’s missed a ton of development. So it’s really been an unfair assessment of the player up to this point. But I do think he’s had a good camp and I do think he made some nice plays today.”

The New Orleans Saints promoted Khai Harley to Assistant General Manager/Vice President of Football Operations, per Adam Schefter.