NFL Notes: Baker Mayfield, Von Miller, Larry Fitzgerald

Baker Mayfield

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski believes that Baker Mayfield can continue to progress as a quarterback entering his fourth year in the league.

“I wouldn’t put any parameters on any of our guys when it comes to their trajectory,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I would just tell you that I know he can continue to get better. He’s another person who’s eager to get better. He’s chomping at the bit.”

Stefanski mentioned that he’ll have an “outline” of things he wants Mayfield to work on ahead of the 2021 season.

“When he walks in this building or we virtually see him next, we’ll make sure that we outline some things that he can improve on. I think you all know this about Baker: He works really, really hard at his craft. When you do that, you have a chance.”

Stefanski believes Mayfield became more comfortable with their offense throughout last season.

“I think Baker definitely became more comfortable in what we were doing, but I’d tell you that I became more comfortable with his skillset, and going across the board, I was learning about our players and our coaches were learning about our players throughout that beginning portion of the season,” said Stefanski. “I just think it was the natural evolution of us an offense as we all learned about each other a little bit more.”

Von Miller

On Friday, District Attorney’s Office in Colorado declined to file charges against Broncos OLB Von Miller regarding an investigation into allegations of domestic abuse.

Here’s the statement from District Attorney’s Office:

“The Parker Police Department submitted a criminal case against Vonnie B’VSean Miller to this office. After reviewing all materials, the District Attorney’s Office of 18th Judicial District has determined that no charges will be filed in this case.

“The American Bar Association Criminal Justice Standards for Prosecution Function Standard 3-4.3 outlines Minimum Requirements for Filing and Maintaining Criminal Charges. This standard notes:

“A prosecutor should seek/file criminal charges only if prosecutor reasonably believes charges are supported by probable cause, that admissible evidence will be sufficient to support conviction beyond a reasonable doubt and that the decision to charge is in the interests of justice.

“Based on our review of information that is currently available, we cannot meet that standard and must decline to file charges in this case.”

Larry Fitzgerald

Cardinals GM Steve Keim said they plan to allow WR Larry Fitzgerald time to decide on whether to continue his playing career.

“I’ve said it a few times that you know he deserves that space,” Keim said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “At some point in time, I’m sure we’ll talk to him here in the near future.”

Keim added that he hasn’t been given any indication of when Fitzgerald’s decision will come but that the receiver deserves time to choose.

“Knowing him, he’s probably just trying to make me sweat,” Keim said. “But, no, I don’t know. It’s a private thing for a player, and we’ve always given Larry space and he’s taken his time, which, again, there’s nobody that deserves that more than him.”

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury doesn’t have an answer to the burning question in Arizona: what is Fitzgerald going to do? He says he’s treasured the two seasons he’s had with Fitzgerald, though, and is ready for however many more the future Hall of Famer feels like he has in him.

“It’s been an honor, to come in as a young coach from college and just the way he embraced the coaching and offense and his work ethic,” Kingsbury said via Pro Football Talk. “He’s an all-time great, there’s no doubt. One of the best players to ever play the game. And one of the best people I’ve ever been around, just the way he treats our staff, the people in the building, the fans — he’s phenomenal. And I hope he plays five more years.”