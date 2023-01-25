NFC Notes: Bears, Aaron Rodgers, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears LB coach Dave Borgonzi will participate as a linebackers coach for the American team at the 2023 Senior Bowl.

Packers

In an interview on the Pat McAfee Show last week, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers mentioned several teammates specifically by name, including LT David Bakhtiari, TE Marcedes Lewis, WR Randall Cobb, TE Robert Tonyan and WR Allen Lazard. All have somewhat uncertain futures with the team, as Bakhtiari is the only one under contract and he has a serious injury history. Rodgers stated his case for all of them to be back, even though they were part of a Green Bay squad that underperformed expectations this past season.

Given everything that’s happened between Rodgers and the Packers front office the past few years, and the persistent speculation that Rodgers could be traded this year, these comments are notable.

“This game is about relationships,” Rodgers said via the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “It’s about the players you play off of and count on, even if they don’t maybe show up huge in the stat book … There’s a lot of interesting names that we’ll see if there’s desire to re-sign, certain guys that are glue guys in the locker room.”

Per Schneidman, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst indicated both Bakhtiari and RB Aaron Jones will be back in 2023. Both have high cap figures, so Schneidman notes that likely means restructures are imminent.

indicated both Bakhtiari and RB will be back in 2023. Both have high cap figures, so Schneidman notes that likely means restructures are imminent. If — and this is a big if — the Packers trade QB Jordan Love , Schneidman would expect them to spend another high pick on a quarterback, perhaps in the first or second round.

, Schneidman would expect them to spend another high pick on a quarterback, perhaps in the first or second round. Schneidman notes edge rusher, tight end and safety are big needs for the Packers this offseason. He also thinks they’ll look to bring in a younger alternative to K Mason Crosby .

. Packers OLB Rashan Gary is a prime extension candidate despite the torn ACL, per Schneidman.

is a prime extension candidate despite the torn ACL, per Schneidman. Packers’ assistant OL coach Ryan Mahaffey will participate as the offensive line coach for the American team at the 2023 Senior Bowl.

will participate as the offensive line coach for the American team at the 2023 Senior Bowl. Packers’ coaching assistant Quinshon Odom will also participate as an offensive line assistant coach at the 2023 Senior Bowl.

Vikings

According to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, the Vikings enticed DT T.J. Smith to sign a futures deal by guaranteeing him $100,000 of his salary for 2023.

to sign a futures deal by guaranteeing him $100,000 of his salary for 2023. Tomasson adds that Smith intended on exploring his opportunities this offseason until Minnesota gave him the guarantee.