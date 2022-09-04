NFC Notes: Bears, Alex Leatherwood, Lions, Jeff Okudah, Rams

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles is excited about developing former Raiders first-round pick OT Alex Leatherwood, whom they claimed off of waivers and plan to implement in their offensive line, possibly even at right guard.

“In terms of success with him here, I think we all believe in player development here, and we’ve put pieces in place to allow players to be their best selves,” Poles said, via BearsWire.com. “So we’re going to approach that in many different ways, and we’re going to give him an opportunity to develop and grow. Forget the draft pick thing. That’s over. So let’s start from the ground floor. Let’s build you up and take your time and whatever that is, we want to put him in the best position to succeed. [Offensive line coach] Chris Morgan and his staff and everyone around, from the weight room, we’re going to give it everything we’ve got.”

“I mean you’ve seen how we’ve shuffled people around on the O-line, so wherever he settles in, that’s what we’ll do,” Poles added. “I trust the coaches to go ahead and have a process for that, and I look forward to it. As soon as we get out of here, I’m going to go run and see what he looks like.”

Lions

Lions CB Jeff Okudah tore his Achilles’ in the 2021 season opener against the 49ers and he later had an understandable outpouring of emotion when his aunt Jane Obodo came to drive him home that night.

“When he got in the car and shut the door, he broke down crying,” Obodo told Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “I’m telling you, I have never seen this kid this devastated before. He was just sobbing and just crying profusely. He was hitting his hand on the dash. I was confused. I’m upset, but just seeing him just break down that bad, I was like, ‘wow.’”

“It was just very stressful and intense, but I knew I had to keep it together,” Obodo added. “To see him that way kind of broke me down. I was crying on the inside, but I couldn’t. I had to be strong for him. That’s how we rode until we got home.”

“A lot of emotion kind of poured over me,” Okudah said when reflecting on the injury. “She really never seen me cry before, but I just had big hopes for that last year, so that day, I was down. It kind of felt like I was living a nightmare, honestly.”

“Whenever I can just sit down and think about the journey thus far, the things that come with an Achilles injury, and where I’m at, I try not to be too hard on myself and just be a little bit proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish,” Okudah added. “But, with that being said, I still try to keep the mentality of ‘the work’s not finished.’ I’m proud, but at the same time, I’m still as motivated as ever, as hungry as ever, because I don’t think that I’ve come close to accomplishing my goals.”

Lions GM Brad Holmes also commented on the tough time that Okudah was experiencing.

“I appreciate the way Jeff Okudah responded, and he was challenged, and he earned it,” Holmes said. “We were upfront and honest with him, and he didn’t cower or back down from anything. He took it, and he earned it, so a lot of those questions [about the secondary] were answered and it was much appreciated.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said that despite their championship banner being unveiled on Thursday, the team has mentally moved on and is focused on the 2022 season.

“I think it’s great to unveil the banner,” McVay told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “We’ve moved on. I think I’ll always have great reverence for that team, but this is about 2022, being ready to roll at 5:21 [p.m.] when this thing kicks off at SoFi [Stadium] on the 8th. That’s exclusively where my focus and concentration are. It feels like it was a long time ago. It’s one that I’ll always cherish, but I think if you live in the past you’re going to get exposed in the present so we’re not going to do that. Our guys are totally focused on being present, being right here right now, and doing everything in our power to prepare ourselves to be at our best on the 8th.”