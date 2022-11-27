NFC Notes: Bears, Cardinals, Lions

Bears

Bears CB Kyler Gordon was fined $8,771 for a hit on Falcons QB Marcus Mariota last Sunday. (Michael Rothstein)

Bears backup QB Trevor Siemian was slated to start before getting injured during warmups: "Honestly, I'm more embarrassed to get an injury. I've got guys in there that are playing – what are we at? Week 12? or 13? – going through hell and I had like a non-contact thing show up. Not ideal, but everybody's going through something at this point of the year." (Cronin)

Cardinals

According to Ian Rapoport, the relationship between Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and HC Kliff Kingsbury has been “tense” with the two trying to work things out during his two-week absence due to injury.

“Before he was injured, things got a little tense between him and Kliff Kingsbury,” Rapoport reported. “My understanding is that during that time away, during that break, the two sat down, hashed out some differences, worked on their communication, and came up with a plan going forward to get on the same page down the stretch.”

Lions

According to Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post, Lions OC Ben Johnson is generating a ton of buzz as a prospective head coaching candidate this coming offseason due to his work with Detroit’s offense.

is generating a ton of buzz as a prospective head coaching candidate this coming offseason due to his work with Detroit’s offense. The 36-year-old Johnson was a double major in math and computer science at North Carolina who walked on and played quarterback. He’s drawn attention for his work with the Lions’ run game and QB Jared Goff .

. One league executive told La Canfora: “He’s special. What he’s had to overcome with injuries and from a personnel standpoint, the way they run the football, what he’s done for Goff: Not many coordinators are doing what he’s doing. You look at the film and the way his players respond to him. That’s how you evaluate a coach. That’s coaching.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell on the loss to the Bills on Thanksgiving: “I don’t feel like this was a step back. I still feel like we’re moving forward.” (Colton Pouncy)