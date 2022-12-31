NFC Notes: Bears, Chase Claypool, Seahawks, Vikings

Bears

Bears’ recently acquired WR Chase Claypool is confident that he will prove his worth after Chicago traded a second-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for him.

“I can definitely see why they would,” Claypool said, via Josh Schrock of NBC Sports. “We traded away a top second-round pick. Very valuable. I smile because I know it was a great trade for the organization. Right now, however it may look, I don’t want to get roasted for saying something too soon like I have before, but I’m very confident the fans, organization, team will be happy.”

Claypool said it has been “super frustrating” to miss time with his knee injury but is excited to return.

“It’s super frustrating,” Claypool said. “Missing any game sucks. Especially when you want to help the team win, obviously, and you want to help the fans. The fans want to win. Feeling like I can help bring that. It was frustrating being down, but obviously I’m excited to be back.”

Claypool is eager to train with QB Justin Fields and their receivers over the offseason.

“I want to get with Justin and the receivers in the offseason,” Claypool said. “We’re going to start building this. Not only this season but the offseason. I’ll be really excited for next year. I hope people haven’t counted me out yet. I got a lot to bring to the table.”

When asked about his Week 17 availability, Claypool said he is taking things day-by-day: “We’ve just got to play it day-by-day. It just depends on how (my knee) reacts to practicing and stuff like that.” (Dan Weiderer)

Seahawks

An anonymous colleague of Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on if he is considering retirement: “He’s having too much fun this year. He still has the bug.” (Jason La Canfora)

Vikings

The Vikings have ruled out C Garrett Bradbury (back) and DL James Lynch (shoulder) from Week 17. (Chris Tomasson)