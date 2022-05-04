NFC Notes: Bears, Eagles, Lions

Bears The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain notes there are still some potential free-agent options for the Bears to bolster their receiving corps but guys like Jarvis Landry or Odell Beckham would probably prefer to play for contenders.

Others available that Fishbain lists include T.Y. Hilton , Cole Beasley and Keelan Cole .

, and . The Bears didn’t draft a three-tech defensive tackle, and Fishbain thinks they’d be open to bringing DT Larry Ogunjobi back. That might be a tough sell for the player, though, after they voided his deal due to a failed physical. Fishbain mentions DT Darius Philon as a free agent who has some connections to the coaching staff.

Eagles

New Eagles WR A.J. Brown signed a four-year, $100 million contract extension with Philadelphia after being traded by the Titans for a first-round pick. He appreciates the confidence that the team is placing in him with such a large contract.

“I’m one of the top guys in the league. I’m confident in how I play, and what I bring to the table. I’m glad the Eagles believed in me,” Brown said, via Pro Football Talk. “I wanted my work to be appreciated.”

Lions

Lions GM Brad Holmes went into detail about how the team fell in love with Alabama WR Jameson Williams during the draft process.

“When we saw how it was unfolding and we saw there was a chance to possibly acquire Jameson, we were pretty set on going up and getting him,” Holmes said, via ESPN. “And again, it wasn’t going up to get a wide receiver, it was going up to get him. That’s not saying anything about the quarterbacks or anything like that, it was just the fact that Jameson was available. We felt good about going up to get him. We have to do our part to make sure he’s set up for success. We need to develop him. He’s got to get healthy. But we do think we’ve got the right resources and structure in place…”This guy’s gritty. He’s a dog. He loves football. He just fits what we’re about. Once the conviction and the buy-in kept rising, then I started saying, ‘OK, alright, maybe being that he’s one of those guys that we had graded similarly, very evenly up at the top, let’s go get him.'”

Holmes also commented on how important it was that the team picked Williams in the first round and had a fifth-year option to pick up.

“Those guys that are going in the second round (or later), there is a big-picture viewpoint with their contracts,” Holmes said, via The Detroit News. “Those guys are really players, then after year three or whatever it is, those guys want to get paid. Their contracts, those contracts are swelling at an alarming amount. I would say it’s good to have that fifth-year option on a guy like that when you look at the totality of it. With Jameson, specifically, he was a guy where there was total buy-in, total conviction. I was just in love with him. I said, ‘Look, this is a guy that we want to get and I think he can be a game-changer for us.'”