NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions a potential major in-season trade the Rams could look to do would be acquiring Bears OLB Robert Quinn to juice up their pass rush, as they didn’t really do much to replace Von Miller this offseason.
- Meanwhile Breer figures the Bears will be happy to deal Quinn since he doesn’t fit into their long-term plans.
- Bears QB Justin Fields said that they trust OC Luke Getsy and aren’t concerned about individual stats, including having just 11 pass attempts in Week 2 or WR Darnell Mooney recording just one reception: “Like I said about Darnell on Sunday, if he caught zero passes and we won the game, he wouldn’t have any problem, if I threw zero passes and we won the game, I wouldn’t have any problem. Our goal as a team, as an offense is to win game. Nobody’s looking at how many passes did I have, how many yards did I have.” (Courtney Cronin)
- Fields is confident that Getsy will put them in the best position to succeed: “Everybody in the building knows Luke knows what he’s doing. We put full trust in him knowing that he’s going to put us in the best position to win.” (Cronin)
- Bears HC Matt Eberflus doesn’t sense any frustration from Fields about wanting more pass attempts: “I don’t see any frustration. I see positive, encourage, I see going to work, working with the guys and just trying to improve and getting better.” (Cronin)
Lions
- Lions HC Dan Campbell compared WR Amon-Ra St. Brown to veteran WR Jarvis Landry when he came out of college in 2014. (Eric Woodyard)
- Campbell said that DE John Cominsky underwent surgery and will be out “a while.” (Kyle Meinke)
Packers
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur said he has “no idea” if OT David Bakhtiari (knee) will play in Week 3 but expressed confidence in OT Yosh Nijman: “I don’t let my mind go there at this point. I think Yosh has done a damn good job starting for us.” (Ryan Wood)
