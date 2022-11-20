NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

The Bears ruled out second-round CB Kyler Gordon with a concussion on Sunday.

with a concussion on Sunday. Bears QB Justin Fields said he injured his left shoulder on the first play of their final drive, describing the pain as being: “pretty bad.” (Justin Fields)

Lions

Giants WR Kenny Golladay reflected on his time with the Detroit Lions ahead of their Week 11 game.

“Definitely some good memories there,” Golladay said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “It’s just like a regular game to me. I don’t really get too much involved in all of that [added motivation].”

Golladay said that he was glad to reach the open market and sign a four-year deal with New York

“If you find a home somewhere with a team and they do want to re-sign you, great,” Golladay said. “But if you do everything right and do get a chance to hit the market, that should be almost every player’s wish. It’s almost like you are getting recruited again. They didn’t want me back. Hey, that’s cool. I signed here.”

Golladay doesn’t feel discouraged by only having two receptions so far this season and still considers himself a playmaker.

“I never think less of myself at all,” Golladay said. “I still feel like I can do those type of things. Making opportunities count when they come to you, that’s what it boils down to. You always want to go out there and make up for the mistake you had last time.”

The Lions ruled out CB Jeff Okudah with a concussion on Sunday and he is now in the protocol.

Packers

Regarding the Packers cutting RB Kylin Hill, HC Matt LaFleur said that the running back was not living up to expectations and fulfilling his role as a “supportive” player on the team.

“Being a member of the Green Bay Packers, it’s a privilege,” LaFleur said, via ProFootballTalk. “There are standards and expectations that are placed on every member of this team that we expect guys to live up to. I appreciate what Kylin’s been through, I know it hasn’t been easy coming back from that knee injury that he suffered a year ago, that was pretty devastating. He’s a guy we had high expectations for, and realize he’s in a loaded room, but regardless of your role big or small, we expect guys to come to work and be supportive and own that role to the best of your ability. If you don’t do that, that’s what happened.”