NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
- ESPN’s Courtney Cronin says the Bears would like to keep RB David Montgomery but don’t want to overpay for a running back. What will help keep the price down is the sheer number of backs scheduled to be available this offseason.
- The Athletic’s Adam Jahns writes there’s mutual interest between the team and Montgomery so there should be a good chance something gets done.
- Jahns notes Bears GM Ryan Poles specifically mentioned the premium positions — pass rusher, offensive tackle and wide receiver — as where they’ll start with their offseason plans. Jahns adds pass rusher for the Bears isn’t just defensive end, it’s also three-technique defensive tackle.
- Jahns points out Poles didn’t mention OL Cody Whitehair by name in his comments at the end of the season while singling out several other linemen, which could be an omen regarding their plans for him.
- The Bears have the most cap space in the league, and Jahns notes they could be players in free agency for guys like Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. or Commanders DT Daron Payne should they shake free.
Lions
- ESPN’s Eric Woodyard expects the Lions to bring back RB Jamaal Williams, as in addition to being productive last season he established himself as one of the leaders of the team.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports Cardinals TE coach Steve Heiden is expected to join the Lions as TE coach under HC Dan Campbell.
- Williams when asked about Campbell: “Oh, he’s a good leader. Good leaders are the ones it’s not always gonna be sunshine all the time. Sometimes, you’re gonna be like, ‘What is wrong with this man?’ But you see he just wants to bring the beast outta you.” (Chris Burke)
Packers
- ESPN’s Rob Demovsky writes it’s not a question of whether the Packers would like to re-sign WR Allen Lazard, it’s a question of if they’ll be able to afford to if he gets significant interest from another team.
- Packers QB Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t decided if he wants to play in 2023: “It’s going to be a little bit more time for my decision. I feel confident that in a couple of weeks, I’ll feel definitely more strongly about one of two decisions.” (Ryan Wood)
- Rodgers on the team potentially moving on without him: “It sounds like there’s already conversations going on that aren’t involving me, which are interesting.” (Rob Demovsky)
- Rodgers talked about Nathaniel Hackett joining the Jets as their offensive coordinator and if that would affect his decision: “We all have certain coaches that have meant a lot to us over the years … Obviously, Nathaniel’s one of those guys.” (Demovsky)
