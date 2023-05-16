NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

The Bears announced the hiring of former NFL RB Eddie George and Randy Shannon as part of the Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship.

Lions

The Lions love to play the chip-on-the-shoulder card and will surely be looking for extra motivation given the early indications are they’ll be the preseason NFC North favorites. So in that regard, first-round RB Jahmyr Gibbs will fit right in as he answers doubters who think he was picked too high.

“Everybody’s entitled to their opinion, I really don’t care,” Gibbs said via Bob Wojnowski of the Detroit News. “It feels great to be a part of something special. Going up, moving forward, it’ll be fun to watch.”

Packers