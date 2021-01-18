NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
- Over The Cap’s Nick Korte analyzes how incentives have changed the compensatory pick formula and notes the Bears could be hurt by it due to a sixth-round comp pick they were slated to receive being pushed past the 32-pick limit.
- Chicago would still receive two sixth-round comp picks for losing DL Nick Williams and QB Chase Daniel.
Lions
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the Lions won’t officially announce the hire of Saints TE coach/assistant HC Dan Campbell as their new head coach until Wednesday, as Campbell wanted to do exit interviews with his players in New Orleans.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes that new Lions GM Brad Holmes really impressed the Lions when he went through the four GMs and five head coaches he’d worked with before and listed one thing he liked and one thing he’d have done differently for all of them.
- Breer says the Lions will put VP Mike Disner in charge of football operations, allowing Holmes to focus more on scouting without worrying about other areas like training, nutrition and equipment. Disner, Holmes and Campbell will all report to team president Rod Wood.
Packers
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett is set up to be a strong candidate in the 2022 coaching cycle.
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur said they’d be careful with second-round RB AJ Dillon (quad) in practice this week: “We’re hopeful that he’ll be ready to go.” (Ryan Wood)