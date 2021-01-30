NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
- Kevin Fishbain notes that Bears DT Bilal Nichols and C James Daniels received “proven performance escalators” to increase their 2021 base salaries. Nichols salary increases from $920,000 to $2.183 million for next season while Daniels will earn $2.183 million after being slated to make $1.437 million.
Lions
- A league source tells Josina Anderson that the Lions are likely waiting for a team overpay in a trade for Matthew Stafford: “I’m sure they’ll get a trade, but right now they’re looking for a sucker to overpay.“
- Regarding the Lions hiring former Chargers HC Anthony Lynn as their new offensive coordinator, Michael Rothstein of ESPN writes that the veteran coach will provide an “experienced voice” for first-year HC Dan Campbell.
- Rothstein also points out that Lions’ new QBs coach Mark Brunell had a 19-year playing career despite being a first-time NFL assistant coach.
- As for a potential quarterback acquisition to keep an eye on, Rothstein names veteran Tyrod Taylor because of his background with Lynn while in Buffalo and Los Angeles.
- Albert Breer would not be surprised to see the Lions move QB Matthew Stafford prior to the Super Bowl.
- According to Breer, there’s been strong interest in Stafford during the Senior Bowl week.
- Breer thinks the Lions could get a first-round pick and then some for their former franchise quarterback.
Packers
- Tom Silverstein reports that Packers HC Matt LaFleur will search leaguewide for a new defensive coordinator, but that doesn’t mean DB coach Jerry Gray will not get the job after a number of outside sources are interviewed.
- Matt Schneidman of The Athletic takes a look at ten candidates for the Packers’ defensive coordinator job, including Gray, OLB coach Mike Smith, former Rams’ DC Wade Phillips, Wisconsin DC Jim Leonhard, assistant coach Kris Richard, Texas A&M DC Mike Elko, Steelers’ DB coach Teryl Austin, and Michigan State DC Scottie Hazelton.