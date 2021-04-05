NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Nagy mentioned that they’re performing their evaluations on this year’s quarterback prospects and he thinks there are “a lot of good quarterbacks in this draft class.”

“It is more difficult [to evaluate these quarterbacks] because you just don’t have the luxury of being at the combine and seeing these guys throw and see the ball come out of their hands and their footwork,” Nagy said, via Jeff Dickerson of ESPN. “You get to see every one of those guys from the top guy to the bottom guy. Right now you just don’t have the luxury of doing that.

“As everybody knows, we’ve been to a few pro days with some of these quarterbacks and it definitely helps, but there is only so many of those you can do and see. What’s fair is every other team is doing the same thing. Ryan [Pace] and I are super excited about going through that evaluation process together and how we do it. It’s a challenge, but we look forward to it. There are a lot of good quarterbacks in this draft class.”

Lions

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Lions have done some work on what a potential trade market to move down from No. 7 might look like, though if a deal were to happen it likely wouldn’t be until during the draft.

Packers

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman notes that Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has traded up in the first round in each of his three drafts in charge. He also notes the Packers could use more picks and a trade back is an option. Either way, he doesn’t anticipate the team staying put at No. 29.

out of the gate. The end of the first might be a sweet spot for defensive tackles which is a need for Green Bay. Schneidman lists Alabama’s Christian Barmore , Washington’s Levi Onwuzurike and Iowa’s Daviyon Nixon as some options.

, Washington’s and Iowa’s as some options. Schneidman adds wide receiver, inside linebacker and offensive tackle round out Green Bay’s list of needs in the draft.

Packers TE Marcedes Lewis signed a two-year contract this offseason that includes a $2.1 million signing bonus and a $1.15 million base salary in 2021. He’ll earn up to $700,000 in roster bonuses and a $500,000 workout bonus while carrying a $2,383,824 cap figure this season. (Rob Demovsky)

Lewis’ contract also includes two void years in 2023 and 2024 that will spread out his cap hit.