NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Jason Fitzgerald mentions that the Bears will likely have to clear some cap room to get underneath the cap between now and Thursday.

Fitzgerald specifically mentions that the Bears could look to do something with Robert Quinn‘s contract, but he would not agree to anything if he was Allen Robinson unless he got a no-tag clause added to his deal.

Lions

New Lions HC Dan Campbell has felt at home in Detroit ever since his playing days. So when the head coaching job came available, he told his agent to do whatever it took to get him an interview.

“There’s this small handful of teams that I’m like, ‘I belong here,’” Campbell said via the Ringer’s Kevin Clark. “This was at the top of the list because I’ve been here and I remember as a player thinking, ‘God, if you could ever win in Detroit? Oh my God.’”

Campbell has drawn quite a bit of attention for his larger-than-life personality, including from his opening press conference where he talked about biting off opposing kneecaps. Even if that raised eyebrows from others, Campbell said it was well-received by the locker room, which is all he cares about.

“No, I know you can’t freakin’ bite kneecaps and crack kneecaps, and those are 15-yard penalties — which by the way, I’ve gotten letters on that — but it just called to me,” Campbell says. “The last thing on my mind was, ‘I wonder how the national media is going to react.’ I was talking to our players and our fans. And that’s all I care about.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling has shown a “consistent” mindset and demeanor around the team this offseason,

“It’s consistent,” LaFleur said, via PackersWire. “His whole demeanor around the building has been consistent, and he’s been A+. We’re really excited about what he can do for this football team.”

LaFleur said Valdes-Scantling has “explosive” ability and has been executing in practice.

“This guy has created a lot of explosive plays for us, and I think what we’ve seen in practice is the consistency in which those plays are being executed,” said LaFleur.

Valdes-Scantling mentioned that he’s been able to learn from other players now entering his fourth year in the league.

“I’m still the same guy,” Valdes-Scantling. “You learn different things; you get taught things from the older vets who have been in the room and been in your position, and just adapt it and keep it rolling.”