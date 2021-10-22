NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

B ears

Bears’ rookie G James Daniels had high praise of veteran OT Jason Peters for still being productive in the NFL at 40-years old.

“Forty years old. I mean, it’s not old for like regular people. But in the NFL, like, it’s pretty old. I mean, it’s amazing. He’s a freak. He’s so athletic. He’s a great guy. I really like him,” said Daniels, via Adam Jahns of The Athletic.

Bears HC Matt Nagy added that Peters “fit in right away” around their locker room.

“He came in and just fit in right away,” Nagy said. “And those guys gravitate to him because you can tell he’s an authentic real leader. So he does it. He takes care of his body. He’s really cerebral. Super smart. (He) understands (and has) seen a bunch of different techniques.”

Bears’ RB Damien Williams remains on the COVID-19/Reserve list and couldn’t be cleared until Saturday due to being unvaccinated, which requires a mandatory 10-day waiting period. (Adam Schefter)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said RT Taylor Decker is eager to play but the offensive tackle must rest in order for his injured finger to recover: “I know he wants to play, man. I talked to him yesterday and he’s dying to play, but we have to get through it and let this thing get to feeling right.” (Tim Twentyman)

Campbell said CB Jeff Okudah has been attending meetings as he recovers from his torn Achilles: "He's been good. He scoots out here and comes and sees us and he's back there. He'll go into meetings. He's been good. It's been good to have him back." (Eric Woodyard)

Packers

Packers' DE Whitney Mercilus on his first impression of his new team, which is just the second of his career: "Mentality from top down—I'm talking tippity-top, all the way down—everybody is on the same page. They invest in their players, into people. When you've got a mentality like that, you just know you're being appreciated." (Ryan Wood)

Mercilus on his intentions after joining the Packers: “It’s not about the money. It’s about trying to get a championship.” (Bill Huber)

Mercilus says he enjoyed his time with the Texans but is happy to be in Green Bay: “I”m just grateful to be here. Love it. The energy, it’s amazing.” (Huber)

Packers' OLB coach Mike Smith said Mercilus has to learn the terminology and how to rush with the other players: "I think he's going to bring a lot to the table." (Tom Silverstein)

Packers’ DC Joe Barry didn’t rule out the possibility that Mercilus could play this week, as he was able to take reps and is currently meeting with Smith to learn the defense. (Silverstein)

Packers' defensive passing coordinator Jerry Gray said CB Isaac Yiadom was "too hyped up" at the start of the game and was replaced by CB Rasul Douglas, who played well. (Silverstein)