NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears ST coordinator Chris Tabor said the organization sustained another positive COVID-19 test, but wouldn’t specify whether it was a player or coach. (Adam Jahns)

Lions

Lions’ HC Dan Campbell told the media that he doesn’t regret the decision to give a timetable on T Taylor Decker‘s return from surgery.

“It’s tough to say because all parties felt like it was the right time to do it,” Campbell said, via LionsWire.com. “It felt like, hey, he wanted to give it a go and certainly we would love to have him back whenever he’s capable. It’s hard to look back and regret that move at the time knowing what we know and where we were all at all parties, but here it is. All options are on the table. Everything is out there right now. Certainly, if it’s now it would be after the bye, which is probably what it’s looking like. But if it’s not then and we have the spot available – we’re not pressed to make a decision one way or another – yeah, we’d be open to that.”

Packers

Packers’ HC Matt LaFleur is hopeful that LB Za’Darius Smith will return but wants to evaluate him before making any commitments following his back surgery. Smith was obviously excited to be back in the building this week.

“Just landed back in GreenBay‼️” Smith said, via Twitter. “I can’t wait to get back on the field with my bros. I feel like a new man.”

Kylin Hill as a kick returner LaFleur said he will take a look at all options to replace RBas a kick returner . ( Tom Silverstein