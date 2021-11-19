NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Nagy said they were hopeful about OLB Khalil Mack (foot) returning, but wound up placing him on the season-ending injured reserve: “We did everything as far as trying to attack it the right way with him. He’s put in a lot of time and energy to try and get back.” (Kevin Fishbain)

Lions

Detroit OC Anthony Lynn does not consider losing play-calling duties to HC Dan Campbell as a demotion.

“I wouldn’t say that. I don’t know, I don’t see it as a demotion,” Lynn said, via Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press. “I’ve been in Dan’s shoes, and if I was 0-8 and I need to spark my team, then as an offensive guy, I probably would’ve done the same thing, to be honest with you, and I have. I would be a hypocrite if I didn’t agree with what he did.”

Lynn thinks Campbell’s involvement in the offense is working out well and added that the head coach’s “main thing” was being more engaged with the quarterback.

“I thought it worked well,” Lynn said. “I thought we worked well together last week. He asked me my opinion on certain things, and he makes those calls, but he wanted to talk to the quarterback. That was the main thing. He wanted to communicate with the quarterback and only one person can do that, so he’s got the headset and I will call plays. I’ll call it through him, and I’ll assist him and do whatever he wants me to do.”

Lynn had high praise for Campbell and thinks his play calls in Week 10 gave them the best chance to win.

“Dan knows football,” Lynn said. “Dan is sharp as hell. He’s been in New Orleans with a high-power offense. He brings a lot of good ideas to the table throughout the week when we game plan. I thought he called the game last week that gave us the best chance to win the game. We had to run the ball 40 times in those conditions, and I haven’t had any problem with that.”

Packers

Packers’ Ben Sirmans was happy when he found out that RB Aaron Jones has avoided a major injury after initially seeing him return to the huddle: “It was very scary.” ( RB coachwas happy when he found out that RBhas avoided a major injury after initially seeing him return to the huddle: “It was very scary.” ( Ryan Wood

Sirmans also mentioned the abilities of RB A.J. Dillon , who has continued to do well when called upon: “He feels like he can carry the ball 35 times if he has to. We’ll see how the game goes.”

, who has continued to do well when called upon: “He feels like he can carry the ball 35 times if he has to. We’ll see how the game goes.” Sirmans believes that Dillon has a high ceiling and potential that has yet to be fully revealed at this point: “Hate to say sky’s the limit and put that kind of pressure on the guy, but I definitely think he has the ability to be one of the better backs in this league. A guy that size making the cuts he can make, he’s a lot faster than people think.”