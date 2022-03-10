NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

When examining the Bears’ roster, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic names five players who are considered to be on the roster bubble including DT Angelo Blackson , RB Tarik Cohen , DT Mario Edwards Jr., QB Nick Foles , and DT Eddie Goldman .

, RB , DT Jr., QB , and DT . Regarding Cohen, Fishbain thinks that his $5.75 million cap figure next season is too costly for a player who’s had trouble staying healthy.

Fishbain notes that releasing Blackson and Edwards Jr. would free up $2 million and $2.65 million respectively.

As for Foles, Fishbain wonders whether the quarterback could be a bargaining chip with several teams “desperate for a quarterback.” However, Fishbain adds that Foles carries a $10.666 million cap hit.

Fishbain believes that Goldman’s $11.81 million cap figure in 2022 will be too costly. In the end, Fishbain could see Chicago approaching him about a pay cut if they feel he’s still “worthy of a starting role.”

Fishbain also considers DE Jeremiah Attaochu and LB Danny Trevathan as two players who are “likely gone” this offseason.

Lions

Lions WR Josh Reynolds, who signed a two-year extension, said it was an “easy decision” to return.

“For me, it was an easy decision. As long as we were able to kind of get all the little details right, I was more than willing to come back. I just felt like this was the best move and, honestly, I love the decision I made. Just happy to be here. It feels like home, just even being back in the building. I can’t really give you the words I’m trying to get out right now, but I can just tell you, I’m more than happy to be here, man, and I’m ready for this season,” said Reynolds, via Benjamin Raven of MLive.

Reynolds said that Jared Goff responded “more than excited” to his extension.

“He seemed more than excited, man, so I’m just excited to get back in person with him and get to work,” Reynolds said.

Lions’ new OC Ben Johnson said he wants their offense to “expand both vertically and horizontally” next season.

“It’s exciting because the one thing we looked at over the course of the last few weeks in our self-scout (is the need for a playmaking wide receiver),” Johnson said. “We feel like we attack the middle of the field very well. So the more we can expand both vertically and horizontally outside the numbers, and deep down the field, that’s just going to make the guys on the inside of the field that much more dangerous.”

Packers

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the Packers should not actually be in a rush to trade QB Jordan Love unless another team blows them away with an offer.

unless another team blows them away with an offer. He notes Love’s value is low right now, perhaps a third-round pick at best, and he’s more valuable to Green Bay as a high-upside backup who could rehabilitate his value in the preseason and offer insurance if Rodgers retires after the 2022 season.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero thinks Packers’ impending free-agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling provides a rare combination of size and speed and could land a deal above $10 million per year.

provides a rare combination of size and speed and could land a deal above $10 million per year. Nebraska C Cam Jurgens met with a number of teams at the Combine, including the Packers. (Justin Melo)