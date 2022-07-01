NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, A.J. Dillon

Bears

Bears WR Darnell Mooney detailed the losing culture the team had in 2021, bringing up the game against the Browns where QB Justin Fields was sacked nine times.

“You could definitely feel the energy a lot of guys just having that time like, ‘Let’s just get this over with. It’s getting brutal out here, just continuing losing,’” Mooney told Red Line Radio. “It’s definitely hard to have the mindset going into next week, ‘My god, we just keep losing.’ I’ve never been a part of that situation ever.”

Lions

Eric Woodyard of ESPN mentions WR Trinity Benson as the surprise standout from the Lions offseason workouts up to this point.

as the surprise standout from the Lions offseason workouts up to this point. Woodyard notes that Benson has taken Dan Campbell ‘s advice in terms of how to improve his game and his head coach later told reporters that the receiver is “having a hell of a spring.“

advice in terms of how to improve his game and his head coach later told reporters that the receiver is “having a hell of a spring.“ Woodyard adds that Benson will still have to fight for a spot among a competitive receiving corps.

Packers

Packers RB AJ Dillon said he wants to be an “all-purpose back” next season and feels he’s made a lot of improvement since last year.

“It’s definitely something I’m still trying to work on,” Dillon said, via PackersWire. “Coming in, I was always the big back, and still am to a lot of people, the big back, only good for third-and-short. I really want to be — and I see myself as — an ‘APB’, all-purpose back, no matter what the situation. Last year was a good start…I’m happy with the improvement, but obviously still working on it.”

Dillon is also working on improving his pass protection by identifying blitzes and coverages.

“Also pass protection. At BC, I really wasn’t asked to do much in the passing game at all. So just really honing in on that, that’s why I talked so much about the mental piece of understanding defenses so it’s not, ‘Oh snap, he’s coming now!” Dillon said. “It’s anticipating, if I see a coverage or see a safety move over, being able to anticipate those kind of things.”

Dillon added that he’s trying to run less upright in order to gain more yards and touchdowns.

“It’s a holistic approach. I’m trying to work on my game altogether,” Dillon said. “Pass protection, pass blocking, even running the ball. Not running straight up, if I ran behind my pads I could get an extra 2-3-5 yards, maybe even a touchdown. Just working on everything.”