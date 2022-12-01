NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Aaron Rodgers

Bears

Since the Bears traded LB Roquan Smith to the Ravens, former Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn has taken over and made four starts, racking up 43 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Sanborn credited his time at Wisconsin and one of his mentors, Eagles LB T.J. Edwards, with his success.

“He was what you want to be as a linebacker there,” Sanborn said, via Adam Jahns of The Athletic. “There are high expectations. You’re the unit that kind of everyone looks to.”

Lions

Lions OC Ben Johnson said he is not focused on potential head-coaching opportunities this offseason: “100 percent of my focus is on my current job, point-blank. Point-blank.” (Kyle Meinke)

said he is not focused on potential head-coaching opportunities this offseason: “100 percent of my focus is on my current job, point-blank. Point-blank.” (Kyle Meinke) Lions first-round DE Aidan Hutchinson said he expected to be drafted by the Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Draft but was informed by his agent Jacksonville was going in another direction about a week before the draft. “Guess my arms were not quite long enough. We’ll see if that inch or couple of inches was the difference.” (Meinke)

said he expected to be drafted by the Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Draft but was informed by his agent Jacksonville was going in another direction about a week before the draft. “Guess my arms were not quite long enough. We’ll see if that inch or couple of inches was the difference.” (Meinke) Lions first-round WR Jameson Williams said he doesn’t feel “rusty” after recovering from a torn ACL and is “somewhere close” to playing at full speed: “I’m running real fast right now. I feel real fast. I’m feeling good.” (Eric Woodyard)

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers declined to say whether it would be beneficial for him to finish the season with lingering thumb and rib injuries.

“That’s an assumption that this place won’t look any different next year,” Rodgers said, via PFT. “So I think, again, that’s part of the conversation.”

Rodgers said he would keep an open mind if Green Bay is eliminated from playoffs and the team wanted to get an extended look at QB Jordan Love as the starter.

“I’d love to finish the season out, but I understand this is a business,” Rodgers said. “There’s a lot of us kind of older guys who play a decent amount, who they might want to see some younger guys play. Hopefully, we don’t have to have that conversation. But if that conversation comes up, you know, I’ll approach that with an open mind, and without any bitterness or resentment. Obviously, like I said, I want to win out and then we don’t have to have those conversations. But, you know, I understand if we don’t, that it’s a possibility to have that conversation.”

Rodgers said he’s progressing and feels better than what he thought he would at this point in the week: “I’m definitely progressing and feeling better than I thought I was gonna feel on Wednesday.” (Matt Schneidman)