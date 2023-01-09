NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Aaron Rodgers

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields says his hip feels good and was at about 80 percent during the final game. Fields added that he would have played but the trainers decided to hold him out. (Courtney Cronin)

says his hip feels good and was at about 80 percent during the final game. Fields added that he would have played but the trainers decided to hold him out. (Courtney Cronin) Bears G Teven Jenkins on the neck injury that kept him out on Sunday: “The doctors told me this is a short thing. It’s not anything that carries over for a long time. Really it’s just doing neck machine, manual neck stuff to strengthen the muscles. Basically, it’s how my core was with my back — one thing to strengthen will loosen up or not take as much attention away from one spot.” (Cronin)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said that his team was still motivated to beat the Packers, despite the fact that there was no chance of them going to the playoffs.

“I’m telling you, we were unfazed,” Campbell said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “We knew what we were coming in here for, and it was to gain some respect and show what we’re capable of, no matter what happened. And we knew the only way to do that is to win.”

“We got nine wins this season, and we were 5-1 in the division,” Campbell added. “We got better. And next year? We’ll be better. But next year is about, man, let’s get in the dance and see what we can do when we get in there.”

Campbell said the following about QB Jared Goff : “He’s played great. He’s really a perfect fit for what we do and what we ask.” (Justin Rogers)

: “He’s played great. He’s really a perfect fit for what we do and what we ask.” (Justin Rogers) Campbell continued saying that Goff is a perfect fit for the team and a big reason they went 9-8. (Tim Twentyman)

Lions Kalif Raymond confirmed that he broke his ribs against the Packers: “I knew it was time to go ball. If I can play, I’m playing.” ( WRconfirmed that he broke his ribs against the Packers: “I knew it was time to go ball. If I can play, I’m playing.” ( Eric Woodyard

Packers

In what’s become an annual tradition, once the Packers’ season ended the speculation about QB Aaron Rodgers‘ future began. Rodgers has been open about his NFL career being a year-to-year proposition at this point in his life. He also noted the team will have a say in things given the Packers missed the playoffs and Rodgers’ struggles were a factor in that. One way or another, both sides will take some time now that the season is over to figure out what’s next.

“At some point, the carousel comes to a stop and it’s time to get off, and I think you kind of know when that is,” Rodgers said via the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “And that’s what needs to be contemplated. Is it time? Also, what’s the organization doing? That’s part of it as well. But the competitive fire is always going to be there. I don’t think that ever goes away. Sometimes it gets transferred, I think, to other things that might not ever fill that large void, but like I said, I feel good about what I’ve accomplished in this league and wouldn’t have any regrets walking away. But I gotta see what it feels like once I get away from this.”

Rodgers still has two years left on the gargantuan contract he signed last year and coming back for another season is still on the table. He said he’ll know more once he takes a step back and takes some of the emotions out of the decision.

“It’s a feeling,” Rodgers said. “Do I feel like I have anything left to prove to myself? Do I want to go back and gear up for another grind? Or is it time? Is it time to step away? Is it time for another voice to be leading this team? I think I need to get away and contemplate those things. Those are real to me. I have a lot of pride in what I’ve accomplished in this league, but I’m also a realist and I understand where we’re at as a team. We’re a young team. There could be some changes with some of the older guys and it could be time to step away. But I could take some time and say, ‘Hell no, man. I need to get back out there and go on another run.’ But I’ll have to see what it feels like once I’m away from it.”