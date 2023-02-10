NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Aaron Rodgers

Bears

ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes that the Bears are going to get “unbelievable offers” for the first-overall pick.

“I can just tell you right now, that the Bears are going to have the opportunity to listen to some unbelievable offers for the No. 1 pick,” Schefter said, via Bears Wire. “And they’re gonna have the chance to parlay that one pick – that came as a benefit from the Houston Texans, playing a game that they never should have won – into a bevy of future picks that can set up that franchise for years to come.”

Schefter explained that Chicago could be holding a lottery ticket with the first-overall pick.

“That pick is going to be worth a small fortune and the Bears are holding a lottery ticket if they want to cash it in,” he said.

Lions

Lions RB Jamaal Williams said he’d love to stay in Detroit and finish his career in the Motor City.

“I really just want to stay with Detroit, if I can,” Williams said, via the team’s website. “Really just stay here and make my mark here. I really want to finish (my career) here if I could. I understand it’s a business and the team has to do what’s best for them and I have to do what’s best for me, too, but I just really want us to come to a mutual agreement and just get it done and just get back to playing football.” Williams mentioned that the coaching staff expects excellence but also allows the players to be themselves, which makes him feel at home. “It’s great to have coaches that let you be yourself but at the same time they want you to succeed,” Williams said. “They don’t care about not doing it a certain way of how they do it or how they want you to act. I feel like you should let your players be who they are and at the same time keep the structure, discipline and keep all that. But let them be themselves while playing football and that’s how we get more out of each other. Go out there and have fun and have fun with each other.” Williams added that he wants to get back to being a more versatile back next year. “I don’t want to be struck down to just running the ball,” Williams said. “I want to get back to running routes. I want to get back to doing options. My last year in Green Bay I was really out there and was really feeling comfortable with my receiving. Once I got to Detroit I understood my role at the time, but I want to be more. Making sure my body is durable and more versatile.” Packers Packers executive Mark Murphy said there isn’t a deadline for Aaron Rodgers to decide on his future but doesn’t want the situation to drag on: “There hasn’t been a deadline. The sooner the decision is made, the better. Gutekunst has been in contact with him. Aaron has expressed that he doesn’t want to drag it.” (Dianna Russini)

